Man Utd exploring two Bayern opportunities to complete Solskjaer puzzle

A pair of Bayern Munich stars who will soon become free agents have emerged as contenders to complete Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s puzzle at Man Utd, per a report.

Man Utd have already addressed their most pressing concern via the transfer market this summer. Raphael Varane was drafted in for £42m to provide Harry Maguire with a world class partner. The Frenchman recently revealed his first impressions of two of his new team-mates and admitted the project Solskjaer is building whetted his appetite.

The £73m capture of Jadon Sancho will provide a creative spark from out wide. That will free up Mason Greenwood to assume the No. 9 role permanently when Edinson Cavani moves on.

As such, there are very few areas left in the Red Devils’ starting eleven that can realistically be upgraded. However, the long-term future of Paul Pogba remains in question, and Donny Van de Beek has thus far shown he is not the answer when the Frenchman has been absent.

As such, per Caught Offside, a pair of Bayern midfielders that could assume the midfield mantle are on Man Utd’s radar.

Citing Spanish outlet Fichajes, they note both Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka are under consideration. Both players are out of contract next year and could therefore be available for a knock-down price this summer.

Tolisso, 27, had been surprisingly linked with Arsenal last week. Injury issues have ravaged his time in Bavaria in recent years, though when fit, he remains a high level performer.

Goretzka, 26, has regularly been touted as Pogba’s potential successor. His representatives were understood to be growing frustrated at the lack of progress over a new deal in July.

Nevertheless, it was later revealed Bayern’s intention remains to keep hold of Goretzka beyond his current contract.

Whether a Man Utd move for either player will materialise, only time will tell. Firm approaches would likely be dependant on knowing where Pogba will be next season – something that is not known at present.

Pundit fears Solskjaer is Man Utd’s weak link

Meanwhile, former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott believes Chelsea and Liverpool – not Manchester United – will pose the biggest threat to the reigning champions in the Premier League title race.

The Red Devils are aiming to end their nine-year wait for a Premier League title. They have gone big in the transfer market in the hope of doing so, signing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

But Lescott questions whether they have a leader on the touchline who can guide them to glory.

“I don’t want this to sound like I’m saying Solskjaer is not a good manager. But Guardiola, Klopp and Tuchel are proven to be the elite managers in the game right now,” Lescott told TEAMtalk at a BT Sport event.

“Those three have done it in Europe and domestically dominated. So that is a factor when you assess the title contenders. Solskjaer is a good manager, but he has not proved he is there with the best at the moment.

“That’s why I say Chelsea and Liverpool will be the main contenders to Man City in the title race.”

