Manchester United are in talks over a shock deal to sign Joselu – and could offer Jadon Sancho in a swap, Chelsea have set their sights on a brilliant double deal to catapult themselves up the table next season, while Arsenal are pushing to sign a €55m-rated Brazilian sensation.

SANCHO TO BE USED BY MAN UTD IN REAL MADRID SWAP

Manchester United are reported to have made contact with Real Madrid over the possibility of signing veteran striker Joselu this summer – and could look to tempt Los Blancos into the deal by offering them first refusal on Jadon Sancho.

The England winger has been sent out on loan by Man Utd after a very public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. And while it has taken the 24-year-old some time to find his feet again, Sancho served a brilliant reminder of his abilities last week as Dortmund put themselves in with a great chance of reaching the Champions League final after a 1-0 win over PSG in the first leg of their semi-final.

With Sancho completing 12 dribbles in the game – the first man to reach double figures in that category since Lionel Messi back in 2011 – it has put the winger firmly back on the radar of some of the game’s top clubs.

And while the winger is due to return to Old Trafford in time for pre-season training as things stand, reports have stated that Sancho has already made clear he does not intend to stay at the club and even if his nemesis, Ten Hag, is shown the door.

As a result, the reborn winger is seemingly intend on making a permanent move away, though the chances of BVB securing his signing on a permanent basis remain unlikely, given United’s apparent €45m (£38.6m) asking price.

However, it’s now suggested a move to Real Madrid could be on the cards, amid reports in Spain that Jude Bellingham has specifically asked the club make a move to sign him this summer.

It’s also claimed that Zinedine Zidane has also recommended to Florentino Perez that Los Blancos make a move for the winger, with the iconic Frenchman also seemingly a fan of the winger and utterly wowed by his display last week.

Man Utd open talks over deal for Real Madrid striker Joselu

To further Real’s chances of a potential deal, it’s reported that the Red Devils have surprisingly identified veteran striker Joselu as a target this summer.

The 34-year-old has been given a new lease of life this season after joining the Spanish giants on an initial loan that gives them the option to buy.

Stepping into the shoes of Karim Benzema, who took up a lucrative offer to move to Saudi Arabia, the former Newcastle and Stoke frontman has grabbed his opportunity with both hands, scoring 15 goals from 45 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti’s recently-crowned champions.

Real secured an option to make the signing of Joselu permanent this summer, which they are surely bound to trigger.

However, his stay at Real Madrid could be instantly cut short according to Spanish transfer expert Matteo Moretto, who claims the 163-goal striker has emerged as a shock target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co.

He claims representatives from United have held talks with Joselu’s agent over a potential switch to Old Trafford, seeing the striker as the perfect back-up and mentor for young Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund.

United need a new attacking option with Anthony Martial leaving as a free agent and it’s claimed they could look to use Sancho in a swap to land the Real star.

The Red Devils, however, would need a cash adjustment of part of any swap, though the chances of a move coming off do seem remote, with Perez reportedly against the proposal.

CHELSEA CHASING BRILLIANT DOUBLE DEAL

Chelsea are stepping up interest in Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov. The Ukraine international is rated in the €75m (£65m) bracket and is also being monitored by Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool. (various)

The Blues are also looking at a deal to sign Jan Oblak this summer amid claims Atletico Madrid have cleared his exit and are planning on his sale for a fee of around €30m (£25.7m) to help with their squad rebuilding. (AS)

Manchester City appear to have found a new deputy for Ederson next season with Stefan Ortega poised to leave the Etihad, with the agent of Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas confirming contact has been made. (Sky Italia)

Silkeborg’s Peru international defender Oliver Sonne has hinted at a move to Arsenal by making clear his interest in signing for the Gunners. (Tipsbladet)

Aston Villa target Mario Hermoso is closing on a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, putting an end to claims that the experienced Atletico Madrid defender was poised to move to Villa Park on a free transfer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Napoli have firmly entered the race to sign Genoa’s attacking midfielder Albert Gudmundsson, with the Icelander high on Tottenham’s summer wishlist. Inter and Juventus are also keen on the €35m-rated star. (Relevo)

Roma are emerging as the strongest suitors for long-time Liverpool and Newcastle target Federico Chiesa this summer, with coach Daniele De Rossi in “constant contact” over a deal for the Juventus and Italy star. (Corriere dello Sport)

Casemiro is seriously considering a move to Saudi Arabia this summer after Jamie Carragher brutally destroyed the Man Utd star’s performance in their 4-0 hammering at Crystal Palace on Monday evening. (TEAMtalk)

MAN UTD KEEN ON STARS OF INTER MILAN AND BARCELONA

Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries is pushing for a move to Manchester United this summer amid claims Inter Milan are willing to listen to offers for Netherlands wing-back. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

The Red Devils also have Barcelona defender Jules Kounde high on their wanted list this summer – but must battle Newcastle, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain for the France international’s signature. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea are rivalling Real Madrid for the signing of River Plate talent Franco Mastantuono. The 16-year-old has a release clause of €45m that rises to €50m in the final 10 days of the transfer window. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona loanees Pablo Torre, Julian Araujo and Alex Valle will be given the chance to prove themselves to Xavi next season. But their other loanees – Sergino Dest, Chadi Riad, Ansu Fati, Clement Lenglet and Eric Garcia -will all be sold to the highest bidder. (AS)

Getafe president Angel Torres has gone public with his strong wish to sign Mason Greenwood from Manchester United again this summer -either on loan or a permanent basis. (Radio Marca)

Bayer Leverkusen are eyeing a summer move for Girona’s captain and midfield orchestrator Aleix Garcia, who is also on Barcelona’s radar. (Kicker)

Liverpool are lining up the signings of Feyenoord duo Lutsharel Geertruida and Mats Wieffer as the first two signings of the Arne Slot era at Anfield. (various)

ARSENAL KEEN ON DEAL FOR €55M BRAZILIAN TALENT MESSINHO

Arsenal have emerged as strong suitors to sign Palmeiras star Estevao Willian, also known as ‘Messinho’, this summer. Chelsea and Real Madrid are also keen, though the Spanish champions are unwilling to meet the €55m asking price in the teenager’s contract. (AS)

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion, who has nine goals and an assist with Alaves this season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Leicester City could find themselves looking for a new manager this summer with Sevilla plotting a shock raid on the Foxes for Enzo Maresca – and believe they can get a deal done due to the financial insecurities at the King Power Stadium. (Vamos Mi Sevilla)

AC Milan are ready to make a serious push to sign Benjamin Sesko this summer and are determined to sign the RB Leipzig striker as Olivier Giroud’s successor. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Barcelona have been told they can sign Dani Olmo this summer – but not for a penny less than the €60m exit clause that exists in the Spain winger’s RB Leipzig contract. (Mundo Deportivo)

Olmo is just one of the wingers that Barcelona are tracking this summer with Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Athletic Club’s Nico Williams also on their radar. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea are willing to sell Romelu Lukaku for just €45m (£38.6m) this summer with Roma keen on a deal but facing competition from Saudi Arabia for the 30-year-old Belgium striker. (Fabrizio Romano)

Napoli have incredibly been backed to ask for Chelsea flop Mykhaylo Mudryk as part of a surprise player-plus-cash deal for striker Victor Osimhen if the Blues manage to agree a package with Napoli. (SportItalia)