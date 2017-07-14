Man Utd eye Belgium star as alternative midfield target

Manchester United are lining up Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker as an alternative option if they fail to sign their first-choice targets.

The club has been heavily linked with a number of holding midfield players this summer, with Eric Dier, Nemanja Matic and Radja Nainggolan thought to be the most likely to move to Old Trafford.

However, after impressive performances in the Europa League last season, including an injury-time equaliser in the first leg of the quarter-final against United, Dendoncker seems to have made an impact on the club’s hierarchy.

The 22-year-old could be a cheaper alternative if negotiations for other targets drag on.

Dendoncker, who has two caps for Belgium, played every game of Anderlecht’s title-winning campaign, scoring five times, and played a key role in helping his side reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.