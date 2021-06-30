Man Utd eyeing Bayern maestro if divisive superstar’s time is finally up

Man Utd have identified a Bayern Munich star as a worthwhile replacement if the highly-publicised exit of Paul Pogba finally materialises, per a report.

Pogba once again showed why he is lauded as a world class talent with his recent displays at Euro 2020. France would ultimately fall in a shock upset to Switzerland, though none of the blame for the defeat could be levelled at Pogba. The Man Utd ace was superb throughout the contest, often shredding the Swiss backline with defence-splitting passes.

His form at club level has been decidedly less spectacular. Glimpses of his mercurial talents have been seen, but not on a consistent basis.

Pogba has just one year remaining on his current contract at Old Trafford. As such, rumours have begun to swirl over where his future lays.

A remarkable report claimed he could be used as a makeweight to lure Raphael Varane to Old Trafford. Elsewhere, PSG and Juventus have both been credited with interest.

Pogba’s agent – Mino Raiola – has persistently peddled the idea his client’s time in Manchester could be coming to an end.

Whether Man Utd opt to sell or allow him to run his contract down remains to be seen. Of course, the possibility still remains he could pen bumper fresh terms.

However, should Pogba depart, the Sun (citing German outlet Bild) reveal who Man Utd could target as his replacement.

They state that Man Utd would weigh up a move for Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The 26-year-old is in a similar position to Pogba with just 12 months remaining on his deal.

Bayern have already shown they will not bow to player pressure over new contracts given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Kingsley Coman’s future in Bavaria.

As such, losing Pogba on a free would not be the disaster it would first seem. That’s because a suitable replacement in Goretzka could fill the void without having to pay a transfer fee.

Liverpool, Man Utd summer transfer hopes dashed

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Manchester United have been told that a move to the Premier League for one target will come too soon this summer.

The two powerhouses have been linked with Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner.Kicker, via Sport Witness, reported that Baumgartner was in the “shop window” on Saturday as Austria faced Italy. The 21-year-old was the pick of Austria’s star’s along with David Alaba and the Liverpool Echo claimed the former was on the club’s radar.

Kicker have also reported the interest of United and his performance against the Azzurri must have had their scouts making notes.

But after exiting Euro 2020 on Saturday to Italy, Baumgartner was probed about his immediate future. And the Horn-born star all but ended talk of a move, at least for the time being.

“I definitely extended my contract in March with the intention of playing here next season, Baumgartner told SportBild. “I see the best opportunity here to develop myself further. For me that means: continuous performance at a high level, with even more upward strides,”

