Man Utd eyeing cut-price £3million return for former star

Manchester United are reportedly considering re-signing Jonny Evans from West Brom this summer for a cut-price £3million.

The former Old Trafford star was sold to the Baggies for £6m by Louis van Gaal in 2015 but was the subject of interest from Leicester, Arsenal and Manchester City last summer after an impressive first two campaigns at The Hawthorns.

However, his price has dropped as West Brom prepare for life in the Championship next season and the 30-year-old could be sold for his release clause price of £3m, according to a report in The Sun.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

United boss Jose Mourinho is in the market for at least one new central defender this summer, despite his side having the second best defensive record in the Premier League this season.

Doubts remain over the futures of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof at Old Trafford and it would appear that Evans could be the solution – if the report is to be believed.

Evans came through the club’s academy, making 198 appearances for United and winning three Premier League titles, two League Cups and the Club World Cup during his time with the Red Devils.