Man Utd face battle with Real Madrid, Barcelona for €120m Senegal star

Manchester United have been joined by Real Madrid and Barcelona in their pursuit of Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, a report claims.

Numerous outlets have credited United with interest in the Senegal star, with some detailing that United had sent scouts to watch the powerful centre-back twice last month.

That was according to The Sun, who believe the Red Devils were readying a world-record swoop having taken in Napoli’s matches at Liverpool and Cagliari.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis recently confirmed United had made a huge offer and revealed his side had rebuffed the approach.

“Mourinho wanted him, we rejected £95million,” De Laurentiis said. “But now [after Mourinho’s sacking] it’s impossible that he leaves Napoli.”

However, according to Naples-based paper Il Mattino on Friday, an ‘El Classico’ looks set to take place between Barcelona and Real Madrid for Koulibaly.

They claim that Barcelona have already had a bid rejected of €120m for the 27-year-old, but that the two LaLiga rivals are now ahead of United in the race.

Napoli are planning to announce Koulibaly’s new contract in February, but they are apparently braced for further offers from Europe’s elite.