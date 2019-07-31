Man Utd face competition from Barca for exciting young Ligue 1 winger

Manchester United are battling Barcelona and Everton for the signature of a promising Marseille winger, according to reports.

Isaac Lihadji, 17, is yet to make a professional appearance for Marseille, but is widely viewed as one of their biggest prospects.

However, the left-footed winger only has one year remaining on his youth contract, and although he would prefer to stay, he is waiting to see how much he will be involved in the first team next season.

According to La Provence, Man Utd are monitoring the teenager’s progress, with Lihadji featuring as a half-time substitute in Marseille’s 8-1 friendly win over DC United last week.

It is claimed that Lihadji’s representatives have held talks with Marseille over his first professional contract, but the France Under-17 international wants assurances about playing time before signing the deal.

Lihadji appears to be the kind of player that would fit in with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s policy of targeting young, determined players this transfer window – a strategy which has already seen them land full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace and winger Daniel James from Swansea.

Everton, however, are said to be the most recent side to show interest, although Marseille boss Andre Villas Boas seems to want to keep him, having given him regular gametime during pre-season.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!