Man Utd face paying £127m for top defensive target as price skyrockets

Manchester United will have to meet Kalidou Koulibaly’s £127million release clause, which becomes active in June, to sign the Napoli defender this summer.

The Red Devils are said to have failed in a bid to sign the 28-year-old centre-back in January, but could reignite their interest in the summer and trigger Koulibaly’s clause.

Both Corriere dello Sport and Corriere del Mezzogiorno have stated the valuation United would have to match to sign the highly-rated Senegal international.

But according to previous reports, PSG are expected to rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men for Koulibaly’s signature.

PSG director Leonardo has reportedly already held talks with the player’s agent, and the club may be willing to offer the 28-year-old a four-year £10.2million contract.

United have been the favourites to land Koulibaly for some time, with Napoli resigned to selling one of their top assets if they fail to secure European football, but PSG’s interest makes things interesting.

But, according to the Sunday Mirror, the United hierarchy will renew their efforts to sign the former Genk star in the summer – with Solskjaer said to be ready to make Koulibaly the highest-paid player at the club.

The Red Devils chief wants to pair record signing Harry Maguire and Koulibaly as United’s dream centre-back partnership for the next few years.

However, whether United would be prepared to splash out £127m for player who was previously available for a reported £64m remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer will target deals to sign two new strikers this summer, according to reports.

United’s desperate search to land a new centre forward on deadline day finally paid dividends with minutes to spare when it was announced a deal for Odion Ighalo had been reached.

Their somewhat scatter-gun approach has seen the likes of Edinson Cavani, Danny Ings, Islam Slimani, Dries Mertens, Salomon Rondon and – perhaps most bizarrely – Adolfo Gaich all mentioned as targets on a frantic final day.

However, with Ighalo only arriving on a six-month loan deal, United seemingly have no desire, at this stage, to make the move permanent.

And that, according to ESPN, will see United and Solskjaer target two new striker signings this summer. Read more…