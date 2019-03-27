Man Utd face race against time as Arsenal join hunt for midfielder

Arsenal and Barcelona are reportedly ready to swoop for Ander Herrera this summer if Manchester United fail to agree a new deal with the midfielder.

The 29-year-old Basque star has been recently linked with a move away from Old Trafford with his contract expiring this summer.

PSG have been most heavily linked with Herrera, who is reportedly seeking a wage packet of around £150,000 per week.

Herrera recently told El Periodico: “It is logical (PSG interest and a possible United exit) when you are into your final three months of contract. I knew that something would come out.

“I am handling it normally and concentrating on playing football between now and the end of the season. I am leaving the rest to my agent – both discussions with United over a contract extension and talks with other clubs over a potential move.

“I am not concerning myself with whether or not my Premier League adventure will be over in four months – I do not know. I am enjoying myself with England’s biggest club, where the supporters appreciate me. They treat me exceptionally well, so I must listen, even if I do not know what will happen.”

And ESPN claims that United are ‘facing a race against time’ to tie Herrera down to a new deal with several clubs sniffing around.

Their sources say there is still a ‘significant gap’ between both parties before a deal can be agreed with PSG, Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan and Barcelona all understood to be interested.

The report adds that the ‘clock is ticking’ for United as Herrera could be forced to talk to other clubs as his contract runs down.