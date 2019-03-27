Man Utd face tough competition in hunt to land £50m midfield target

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to battle Manchester United for the signing of midfielder Toni Kroos this summer, a report claims.

Kroos has struggled to find his best form this season, with the Sun claiming on Sunday that Real Madrid have made the German international available for £50m this summer.

It was claimed on Tuesday that United would demand either Kroos or Gareth Bale as part of a swap deal for Paul Pogba, who is apparently determined to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils were tracking Kroos when he was still a Bayern Munich player, and came close to beating Madrid to his signature in 2014.

However, the Red Devils apparently face competition for his signature, as according to a report from German outlet SportBild PSG and Inter Milan will compete for his signature this summer.

The 29-year-old has been at the Bernabeu for five seasons and is apparently keen to move and secure a ‘new professional adventure’.

