Man Utd facing anxious wait over scan results for key duo

Manchester United are waiting on the results of scans on Anthony Martial amid concern the forward sustained a thigh problem in the defeat against Crystal Palace.

United also expect to discover on Tuesday the results of a scan on left-back Luke Shaw, with fears growing that the defender could be out for at least a month with a hamstring problem suffered against the Eagles.

Martial was seen limping when departing Old Trafford after the game on Saturday and should the Frenchman have sustained a serious injury it may affect Alexis Sanchez’s proposed loan switch to Inter Milan, with Ole Gunnar Solskaer needing him for his forward line that is already missing Romelu Lukaku after his summer sale to Inter.

The Red Devils boss played down concerns over Martial and Shaw after the game, saying: “We’ll have to wait and see. Hopefully they won’t be too bad and maybe we can have them training during the week.”

If Shaw is ruled out Solskjaer is likely to turn to club captain Ashley Young to fill in, especially with another option, Marcos Rojo, being tipped to join AC Milan before the European window closes next Monday.

United had been expected to resume discussions with Inter regarding Sanchez’s loan on Monday, with the last major stumbling block the proportion of his £20m-a-year salary the Italian club are to source.

United want the latter to pay around €6m (£5.5m), although the Serie A giants want a sum closer to €3m.

That could all come to nothing, however, if Martial is ruled out for any length on time and United decide to keep Sanchez.

