Man Utd fail in last-ditch bid to hijack deal for £120m Barcelona target

Manchester United have reportedly failed in a last-ditch effort to beat Barcelona to the £120million signing of Antoine Griezmann.

Reports on Sunday claimed that the Red Devils had not given up hope of luring the France star to Old Trafford, despite strong rumours that he is expected to complete his switch to the Nou Camp on Monday.

The reports also claimed that United were trying to warn Griezmann off Barca by telling him that the Catalan giants would prefer to sign Neymar back from PSG instead of landing him.

However, it appears that their efforts have failed as Griezmann prepares to swap Atletico Madrid for a big-money move to Catalonia.

The 28-year-old announced last month he would leave Atletico this summer after spending five seasons in the Spanish capital.

Barcelona have long been linked with a move for Griezmann and the 28-year-old has a release clause in his contract that the LaLiga champions are reportedly ready to trigger.

Those rumours gathered pace a fortnight ago when Atletico chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin claimed the player already has an agreement in place to move to the Nou Camp this summer.

Now both L’Equipe and Marca insist those claims are accurate and say the World Cup winner will sign a deal at Barcelona worth €17m a season and on a contract until 2024. That will earn the France forward €85m over his time at the Nou Camp.

Both papers claim the 28-year-old could secure the transfer as early as Monday July 1 when his Atletico exit clause drops from €200m to €120m.

However, the papers claim Atleti are keen to take Portugal full-back Nelson Semedo as part of the deal. However, with Barca reluctant, the impasse could push the announcement of Griezmann’s transfer back a matter of days. Nonetheless, an agreement between the clubs is expected to be announced some time week.

