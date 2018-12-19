Man Utd fan favourite expresses shock interest in interim role

Former Manchester United star Eric Cantona has expressed an interest in taking the hot seat at Old Trafford, according to a report.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be the man United will appoint to succeed Jose Mourinho on an interim basis after the Portuguese boss was fired following a dismal start to the season.

The Red Devils appeared to confirm the Norwegian’s appointment with a video on the club website referring to the striker as “our interim manager”.

United have their worst points return after 17 matches in the Premier League era, with Sunday’s chastening 3-1 loss at Liverpool leaving them 19 points behind their bitter rivals. It was no surprise when the axe fell.

Meanwhule, Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant Mike Phelan is reportedly in the frame to work with Solskjaer after United opted to move for a coach with links to the club.

However, fan-favourite Cantona has now put his name in the ring as a contender to take the job at United via a guest on BBC Radio 4.

READ MORE

Gary Neville on why United job should go to Pochettino

What Zinedine Zidane’s agent said about Manchester United

United fans react to departure of Jose Mourinho

A tweet from Jacqui Oatley suggested that the Frenchman had text Edward Freedman, a former merchandising director at United, confirming he wants the interim role.

Eric Cantona has just issued a “come and get me plea” to @ManUtd via our guest on @BBCr4today just now! Eric confirmed that he wants the interim job in a text to Edward Freedman, ex-MD of Merchandising at #MUFC (he transformed turnover from £1.2m to £28m in 5 years). #r4today — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) December 19, 2018

Cantona was asked at a public function last month whether he had any interest in returning to Manchester and being Mourinho’s successor.

“Of course,” he said. “You would see wonderful football, for sure.

“But I’m not sure that the football [is what] the fans want to see. United have an identity… We want to win, of course, but we want to win in a good way, we want to win with creative football. We want commitment, we want attacking football.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!