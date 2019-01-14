Man Utd fans contest Liverpool claims that Alisson is better than De Gea

Manchester United fans are dreaming of the top four after another win, while our Liverpool readers are discussing their squad depth in Your Says of the Day.

P*ss poor second half. Still a great result but should have kept going at them. No point over analysing it. Top 4 is definitely a possibility now.

N1xer

Brilliant,brilliant,brilliant! What a team performance by every single player, DDG is an ET!

DDG is not worlds best,he is from another world,simples! Why did we keep Jose this long? Even the 3rd is now a possibility.Sell Sanchez and Lukaku right now! Rashford-what a player! Lindelof was amazing today,so too Herrera and Matic,Young fought like a lion.

redblood

Super result – this proves Solskjaer can get his tactics right in the big games too. How people think Allison is even in the same league as De Gea is beyond me – he is the world’s #1 and it’s not even been close in the last 2 years since Neuer has dropped out – epic player.

Sympathy for the Devils

Great result against those arrogant f**kers and I can’t fault the effort. The second half was a Mourinho like affair but the difference was, we wouldn’t have won it with Mourinho.

jm1502

Holding on there second half. Jose was right in that we need new defenders, but who would trust him with anymore money.

Jones needs to go. Never anywhere near Kane all match. First choice has to be lindelof and Smalling until the end of the year.

Manthistle

F**king hell, that was a ‘by the skin of our teeth’ job in the end and that 2nd half seemed to go on for hours!. Lot’s to admire in the 1st half and a goal of real special quality and we looked a big threat every time we broke on them. Unfortunately, because Spurs are still a better team than us despite the result we couldn’t keep any sort of control for the 90 minutes and our attacking threat became very sporadic as we retreated far too deep.

There are still far too many of the usual piss poor suspects in that team as nearly all of us know but that’s for another day and hopefully the summer transfer window.

In the meantime it’s just good to look forward to watching the games again because previously I didn’t care whether I did or not.

Blacky

Just back from the match. Great result. Held on in the second half and De Gea made a couple of excellent saves. Thought Lindelof had a good match reading the game and intercepting the ball, still not great with headers though but there’s hope for improvement. Jones is just a worry, never seen anyone fall over as often as him!

Could really see the defence and two holding midfielders working well as a unit and the forwards were great at closing down as a pack in the first half. The whole team tired in the second half, think Ole’s style is going to require greater fitness levels from the players and until they get that fitness built they’ll struggle late in the second half against the good sides.

Lukaku really didn’t fit into the pattern of play when he came on, he definitely needs to do more. With his size he should have been winning headers giving their cbs a much harder time.

HookedDevil

the hoodoo is broken! Wow what a game, actually held on for the last quarter of the game and De Gea bailed us out again. But wow what a different team this is under Solskjaer – what the absolute f**k must Mourinho think when he watches us play now? It must be like watching your ex wife, who was sh*t in bed, shagging your mate and being awesome! Giggs would be proud!

Honestly think Rashford is different class now and the likes of Herrera and Lindelof are really proving their worth to the team.

De Gea is from a different planet!

happyhurling

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but anyone else think we needed Fellaini for the last 20 mins ? We needed some extra physicality and someone to help deal with all the balls into the box when Lorente came on. When the pressure was building I was surprised Ole didn’t make a change – but actually we were lacking that type of option on the bench.

Bigal07

It’s not a matter of whether Milner, Fabinho or Gomez can play at RB, it’s a matter of losing options at other positions. Remember last season where we spent most of the end with only 3 fit midfielders. Why put ourselves in such a position.

Point is having players from other positions cover at RB just lessens options. If TAA gets injured and a midfielder has to cover, means we have one less player to choose for midfield. Furthermore, our current squad have a good number of players that are easily injured. Why take the risk? Fine if Klopp wants to rid Clyne in the summer but not now.

kopite

If Milner has to play right back for a month that leaves us with Hendo, Wij, Fabinho, Kieta to fill 2 positions in midfield.

We’ll hardly struggle. There is no risk. Clyne has started a mighty total of 2 games this season.

Notice how both Delph and Laporte have played leftback for City this season.

You’re conjuring potential problems where there aren’t any.

gingerlfc

Unlikely to happen in this window, but looking ahead to the summer window. Sessegnon from Fulham has to be a priority to replace Moreno.

With Fulham most likely getting relegated, hopefully we can get him for a lower fee.

A striker to play through the middle to cover for firmino. May be controversial, but what about Wilson? I think he would fit into our side. Only concern is, his injury record.

redwarrior

“Notice how both Delph and Laporte have played leftback for City this season”

Maybe that has impaired their flow hence they have dropped points?

I personally didn’t see any value at all in sending Clyne out on loan

It doesn’t really matter now just hope TAA stays fit for the rest of the season.

AK

Their dropped points came when Fernandinho was out injured.

They went back to winning ways when he returned.

Clyne requested to be released. He hasn’t been and wasn’t going to be in the managers plans.

There are at least 3 other options for right back after TAA.

Gingerlfc

I’m not making any excuses for the Club and I’ve consistently said that CHO should have been given more game time but the Club don’t pick the team and CHO’s heads been turned by one of the giant European Club’s chasing him as hard as they have been.

Neither you I or anyone else on here know what’s been discussed in private between CHO and the Club or indeed between CHO/ his team/ family and Bayern.

We could offer him a massive deal but maybe it’s not about money and with 18 months left on his contract the Club can sensibly only let it go to the Summer because at the end of the day we are a business as well as a Football Club and a business can’t see their assets walk away for nothing!

Barca want Willian , Coutinho is out of favour at Barca and Chelsea don’t want Malcolm.

Solution we offer Barca £60m plus Willian for Coutinho. Everyone is happy except the Liverpool fans!😊

Arnautovic waves goodbye to the West Ham crowd? Circa £35m? We could do a lot worse this January imo. Possibly a good short term buy bit Costa like?

Sounds like Higuain to Chelsea might be a goer now?

I hope it’s a try before you buy deal and we have the option to finalise it or not at the end of the season depending on how it goes between now and then assuming it happens.

Coutinho for Hazard? Not for me I would rather keep Hazard. Coutinho for Willian plus cash now that’s a different story.

nine nine nine

Arnautovic is a good option. He is big, can hold the ball, he is technical too. But what I am afraid of is his injury. He has niggling injury this season. Not sure we want to buy a striker who’s injured. Rumours say that Higuain submitted a transfer request. I believe Sarri wants Higuain even though he is 31 years old

I hope also we’ll announce this week the replacement of Fabregas. Probably Paredes?

aindro

Thought we were not going to let Fabregas go before we bought a replacement and just when we actually needed Fabregas at the weekend – the bench was bare….!!

Really hope a replacement is in the offing but we do shoot ourselves in the feet far to often and much as I try to defend the board it is scenarios like this that make you sit back and thing what the hell are they doing…!! KTBFFH

CFC1905