Man Utd fans debate whether key man is worthy of a new contract

Does Ashley Young deserve a one-year contract extension?

theMartialArt

Get rid of retired wingers who cant defend as fullbacks.

This is Man United and we should have better players.

zico

Neither Young or our other so called right back Valencia should have been given their current contracts never mind any extensions. Get rid of both.

WAX

Would worry about the logic of giving contract extensions on the basis of a player being as good as any other player we have in that position.

He may be no worse or no better so how does that raise standards – surely by acquiring players who are better than what we have or by retaining players who are better than whats out there in the market. Our central defence for example is a hodge podge of mediocrity with none standing out.

If the argument was keeping Young as a versatile backup for both left and right back positions, then that would be more plausible.

moral

By the start of next season he’ll be 34, if he’s being kept on a smaller wage with a reduced role then yes. If his wages are staying the same and he’ll still be starting every game then no. He’s too old and we need to look at giving Dalot a shot and if necessary bring back Fosu-Mensah who has been doing well at lower clubs. However, TFM needs a run of games injury free to see what he can really do. He was doing well at Palace last year and got injured and never really got back into the side. He seems to be doing ok at Fulham but with a new coach there it’ll be interesting to see how much game time he gets. If he can nail down a spot under Ranieri you’d have to reckon he’s, at the very least, a good footballer which is all Ashley Young is at this stage in his career.

killyboye

started to read about the possible transfer ban, it’s scary. Moreover it seems that we did not deal with Christensen in a right way neither. With Hazard possibly leaving at the end of this season (he still hasn’t signed, has he?), we will be in difficulty to compete in the future.

So we clearly need to reinforce in January. Dortmund stated that Pulisic won’t leave. But I think that 70m may be sufficient as they now have Jadon Sancho. We also clearly need a striker: hope that we’ll try to sign Mitrovic or Englishman Wilson (to anticipate that PL will reduce foreign players). Also we should say no to Alex Sandro as we have Marcos Alonso and Emerson in that department. We’d better use the money elsewhere. And why won’t we try to get Thorgan Hazard?

aindro

you would think assuming this transfer ban is true which it appears to be that we would have learnt our lessons, its going to be a problem should it be implemented cause while you must bring in youth you will always need to buy a couple of decent higher profile players – the club is world wide brand so it must do that whether there is a need for it or not. The fans will demand it.

notnice

I still think people are jumping the gun regarding the potential ban, however, the Club are best placed to know whether there is a real possibility this could happen or not (regardless of what they say in the press)

If they feel a ban is likely then clearly they will need to make a move in the market and quickly as we cannot go another season without a top striker

My understanding is that the overall process is long winded and you would assume we would appeal if the verdict goes against us so the actual ban may not happen until as late as 2020 (that’s what I read anyway), so although we would nee to move quickly there would still appear to be a decent window to get any business sorted out. KTBFFH

CFC1905

Regardless about whether we have transfer ban or not. We will not sign a quality player. Those days are gone. We are no longer an attractive prospect to the players like we once was. We better need to cut our coats according to our needs and ability. For instance a player called Dembele in Barcelona is considering leaving them or say the club is considering selling. Yet he has already had 6 goals the same number of goals as Willian and Pedro combined. Can you believe the guy is not a regular? What if we get him? Its said that Barca is demanding £89m, in which £65m can be raised from the sale of Willian to them. Which means he will cost us £24m only.

Pullisic is better than what we have got, i would be happy if we sign him. He has technique and the looming departure of Hazard. We want someone who can take on the defence. This guy does that. All in all i will not lose any sleep about any looming transfer ban. As guaranteed we will not sign high profile players. What is the point of buying an expensive flops to just fill the squad. It may well be time to give the kids their chance to stake their claim.

I shouldn’t be celebrating Kante signing a 5 year contract. After all he is no longer the vital part to our team that

He once was . May be when Hazard signs yes i will.

wise-fan

WF – obviously you are entitled to your opinion but I really do not understand the negativity…?

We bought large for Sarri in the Summer and we are playing good exciting football, we are unbeaten and currently are looking good to qualify for the CL

The fact that a top player like Kante is prepared to commit himself long term is surely a good sign and I would suggest that Hazard is also very happy and that he will sign if we get CL football

As for new quality players, Sarri appears to be well respected and highly thought of as a manager/coach, he is managing a top team in Europe so I see no reason why we could not attract decent players to compliment the younger players coming through the ranks especially if we do qualify for CL football….? KTBFFH

CFC1905

Suggestions of a move for Martial and Pat Nevin suggesting Sarri will bring in a striker relevant to his style of play? Both very positive imo as always if there’s any truth in them.

Oh and Hudson Odoi to go out on loan again positive imo the lad needs the experience that only regular starts can give him I would like to think he then would come back ready for first team action next Summer along with Mason Mount.

nine nine nine

Still a few players away on international duty over the next coupla days but this game is only a few days away so let’s hope for no new injuries.

Away to Watford with the form they are in will be no walk over. This will be a tough tough game, make no mistake. We can’t afford to be sloppy here and we can’t afford to be carrying many underperforming players.

I believe we will go 4-3-3 as it’s a more tight formation providing a solid base in midfield however we need to be careful who in midfield we select. The 4-2-3-1 is too attacking for this particular game.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Gomez went right back for this game and Lovren came in to partner VVD.

I don’t see Fabinho starting this game. I do think Milner will though. Hendo left the England camp with a slight injury scare but if he’s ok I believe he’ll start and then it’s one from Wij or Kieta. Wij probably shades it here because of how he’s been playing although last coupla games he hasn’t been great. Defo wanna see Kieta come in at some stage. We need to win and control the midfield.

Front 3 will remain unchanged.

Can see Shaq and Kieta being the obvious subs.

gingerlfc

Very very tough game.

Run of games now were we really can’t afford to drop points if we want to keep up with city.

Some very tricky games in there but I’m expecting us to really start hitting some form

Sean the Sailor

I’d go with a 433 and probably the team ginger is suggesting which means Shaq on the bench. Yes he’s on form for both club and country but Watford have a strong midfield that will run all day and for that I can’t find room for him. Still, a nice sub should we need him.

threeps

Alisson, Gomez, Lovren, VVD, Robbo, Wij, Milner, Shaq, Mane, Bobby and Mo.

I think we’ll win this but Watford have a good balance of scorers throughout their team so we’ll have to be efficient in all areas of the field. One to keep close tabs on especially is Pererya.

Watford started the season strong winning their first five games but since they beat Spurs at home in early September they only won two of their next nine matches including a 4-0 home tonking by Bournemouth.

If we play to our capabilities this should be an away win but a slip up will happen eventually (and then cue the mighty meltdowns on this forum).

I think this is 2-0 for us.

Rob Fort Worth TX

I think we’ll start to see more of Shaq soon, maybe he’ll start this one.

Gini makes me nervous though when he’s the last man in midfield, doesn’t provide enough protection to the back 4.

j c

Watford are being talked about as if they are Barcelona here.

4-2-3-1 – Play our best team which includes the front 3 and Shaqiri. We are a lot better than Watford and should be winning this game comfortably.

I would play Salah on the right for this game though as Holebas does like to attack and Salah would exploit that. Firmino back up top with Shaqiri in behind.

3-0 win. 🙂

YNWA1983

This is going to be another tough one and hard to call after such a long break, bournemouth are playing very well and have beaten many teams

im going to go for a 1-3 win to us!

steveosnakeeye

I’ll go with 2-1 to Arsenal,but considering we have been playing poorly we might end up losing the game.That’s how unpredictable this game is,although in generally speaking we should be able to beat them.Can’t afford to drop anymore points,if we don’t pick up the 3 points suddenly even top four will look tough to achieve.

the specialone