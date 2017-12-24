‘Chelsea need a new striker, and they have done for ages’

Manchester United fans question whether Mourinho is the right man, while Chelsea readers discuss their January needs in Your Says of the Day.

I think Jose has taken this lot as far as he can and needs a lot more money to improve the team. We can blame him for his tactics and certainly some of his signings (why Lindelof who is no better than what we already have for 35m!!!?) but what we have just ain’t good enough. I’m disappointed with some of his antics and treatment of certain players as well as blatant bias towards others who are clearly not up to it e.g. Rojo, Fellaini etc. The club is still a mess and until the Glazers sell up that won’t change. Wudturd should have no dealings on football matters as he’s proved since taking over. As long as the Glazers have their snouts in the trough we won’t be winning the big competitions and if the state sponsorship of clubs is allowed to continue, we won’t be the only club to suffer either.

I don’t like Jose but I’m not sure there is anyone out there that is any better and I’m not sure continually changing managers is the answer?

Yorkshireman200

With all due respect, I feel like you and a lot of other people have completely missed Jose’s tactical moves yesterday rs83.

1-2 up against 10 men, Mourinho did try kill the game. The fact the players were pushing forward and missing those sitters is testimony to that. Martial for Rashford is like for like. It’s not a defensive move.

The Lingard for Herrera was a great move IMO. It wasn’t defensive either. He put Herrera next to Matic and pushed Pogba forward. Bearing in mind we had already missed two sitters and it was becoming time for Leicester to bring out the kitchen sink, it was a great move. Pogba is the out ball, tall, strong and fast. And maybe the extra quality we needed to finish off the chances we were getting. Then true as bob, 3 min after the change Pogba is pushing forward on the counter, puts the ball on a platter for Rashford who runs around the keeper and falls over. No defending there. As Leicester pushed more forward he took off Mata and brought on Miki for fresh legs as well as speed on the counter attack. This could be seen as slighlty more defensive, but also rightly so as Leicester would be forced to go Gung Ho. It still smacks of intent to kill the game off though. Pogba is then again at the heart of a forward move which sees Miki with the ball at his feet and only 6 yards from goal. No defending there. Rashford then gets through with Lukaku, Miki and Pogba for support and we bottle it yet again. The tactics were not wrong. The decision making and quality was.

Then, Smalling injures his groin and his pretty much immobile with 4 minutes to go. Leicester are throwing the kitchen sink. These four minutes were the only time in the whole game I saw United drop deep, to cover for Smalling’s injury. But once again, certain individuals made poor decisions leaving Smalling isolated at a crucial moment and Leicester score. Immature and childish is the right description for our players yesterday. Jose won the tactical battle hands down yesterday, and I fully back him in the case of yesterday’s match.

UnitedMatas

Nobody listens. We need a STRIKER. Have done for ages. And it is no use looking within the squad because the cupboard is bare. Even on barren days like today, a striker can deliver. We do lose out (and will continue to lose out) until we correct this deficiency. The idea that this team could score a hatful is delusional. It is a shame: much of the team is satisfactory. We are spoiling the broth with a mess of potage. And I am not convinced by history that January will provide a solution. Team planning requires ALL in the club are pulling in the same direction. FIN.

palmeab

We have 100 mill spent on two strikers, how is any player going to perform when it’s clear the manager doesn’t rate or want him

Bats is never going to produce now for Chelsea, Conte’s treatment of him right or wrong has seen to that.

As for today, it was more quality we needed in around the area yet again is the reason for so many poor performances this season.

There were so many things today that were wrong when teams just let us have the ball, and whoever we may get in January is not going to solve that.

If we get Sandro and Sanchez (yes I am beginning to sound like broken record)then that is adding quality and will improve the starting 11, anything else being touted about will just prop up the squad, which is not good enough to challenge for the major trophies.

With our record of letting young players go, watch Bats go and be a success elsewhere.

Bluepylon

This season has echoes of the Great Escape season when again we got rid of a manager (Gary Megson) whose style of football frustrated the fans and wasn’t nearly good enough for the Premier League. Bryan Robson took over and things if anything became worse – it was well into January before he got his first win. But by a sequence of unlikely events on the final day we survived.

I think we’re better now than we were then but we’ve become a second-half team. Last week and this week we had by far the better of the second half with Chadli until he was injured, and Rodriguez. We also have Philips to come back. The results are gloomy but the performances aren’t too bad.

It’s a long season and there’s still a long way to go. Two victories will completely change the atmosphere and the prospects. I refuse to even contemplate despair until we are well into January and there are still no improvements. It’ll take a longish time for the shroud of the Clown tope lifted.

Sarkyparky

I hope you are right Sarky. I just thought that even though we had more possession, because Stoke kept on giving the ball away, we just looked pedestrian. Like you, I wish that some of our younger players had been given a chance last season.

In the realm of the Premier League, Tony Pulis turned out to be a very poisonous snake, not a ladder to higher ground. And I’m afraid that we are going to be paying the penalty for a while!

Never say never…but AP has an uphill task.

DerwentTD

I think we have a big problem with the culture of our squad. Interesting that mourinho was referring to childish players and i can see that. We have too many immature fuckers and the experienced guys are just not good enough to take control of the team. Rashford failing to put lukaku through twice in a week when it’s the most obvious pass tells you a lot. Rashford thinks he’s bigger than what he is along with his mate jesse. Lukaku although played well today thinks he’s a superstar and martial has no fight. Miki is a p*ssy who can’t take criticism. Loved lukaku shouting at Mr.backwards herrera today though. This team reminds me of arsenal, players are playing for their personal glory rather than the team.

fatrooney

Nothing is guaranteed in life or football for that matter blaky

But I would want someone who isn’t afraid to play football someone who understands what it means to be a Manchester manager. This club like Barcelona, like Real Madrid have a certain way of playing football and any manager who comes in has to understand this. Like I said we are not a plastic club like Chelsea whose fans would accept bullshit football

I haven’t got the wisdom or knowledge as the footballing experts but I am sure there are plenty of managers out there who with £300m could get us playing much much much better football than what jose has served in the last few years

My question is if we had de bruyne and salah right now in this team, could jose get them playing like they are now for city and Liverpool? Or would they turn out like martial and mikhataryan for example?

If he can’t why hand him another £300m?

RS83

By all accounts a lucky win but anyway its 3 points so can’t really complain. Let’s not get carried away mind. We should prevail against teams struggling in the bottom half of the table but we still have a look of a mid table team and the leading teams have a deal of clear water behind them. Let’s not worry about it.

Six more points and will not worry about “R”!! 🙂

Bring on Burton Albion.

I wish you all a very merry Christmas and a happy & peaceful New Year.

Keep the faith. WAL. Always will be.

phoenixunited