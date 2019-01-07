Man Utd fans express concern over Solskjaer after abysmal performance

Manchester United fans are not happy despite their win over Reading, while our Liverpool readers are looking ahead to Wolves in Your Says of the Day.

Very flattering scoreline. Positives being we are through to the next round; we got to rest at least 8 who will start at Spurs; Oles winning run continues; a couple of players who needed a run out got one.

No doubt though that the club has to sort out the structure and strategy for what players we buy, retain and sell.

4 players on show today in Lukaku, Sanchez, Fred and Dalot that cost a shed load of money (fee and/or wages) but have serious flaws:

– Lukaku’s touch is awful, his awareness and vision non existent

– Sanchez gives the ball away far too much

– Freds touch is poor and is cobstantly caught in possession

– Dalot is positionally suspect and not fit enough

moral

Abysmal performance from start to finish uww. I’m sure there’ll be those who’ll defend it because good old Ole’s the manager, but for Reading to have 60% possession at OT is a joke.

jm1502

We can’t read too much into that game.. the only player who had game time was Young, the rest lacked fitness, it was more of getting players back to speed than going out gung-ho against Reading…we’ve rested enough players for the spurs game, we’ve scored 2 goals and we are going to the next round…couldn’t ask for more

libanski

Decent result with squad players. Play was disjointed and Reading gave it a go however I don’t think there was a point where I thought Reading would get anything out of the game. Players like McTominay and Pereira might not make it at Utd but playing in these games will make them worth a few quid when they’re moved on.

hookeddevil

@libanski – I know what you are saying BUT I think most of us would say that the vast majority of the outfield players who started today if not all of them should have no place in any future Manchester United squad and today only adds to that narrative, it’s embarrassing just how bad some of them are.

McTominay would struggle badly in League One and without trotting out all the same old usual suspects the fear I have is that whoever the new manager ends up being he gives them all yet another clean slate instead of kicking all their sorry arses out of the club.

blacky

Decent professional performance by players many of whom haven’t played in ages. More importantly we managed to rest the likes of Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, Herrera, Pogba and Martial – I expect them all to be on fire against Tottenham. I just hope Sanchez going off isn’t anything serious

My XI against tottenham would be:

DdG

Young, Jones (reluctantly), Lindelof, Shaw

Herrera, Matic, Pogba

Lingard, Rashford, Martial

That will leave us with Lukaku, Mata and if fit Sanchez on the bench to change things in the second half if needed

homerjay540

How anyone could garner anything remotely positive from that other than the result is beyond me. But to make excuses for it is laughable. Anyway, I really am looking forward to the players being “on fire” for the Spurs game.

jm1502

The result is obviously the most important, but this game gave Solskjaer and the management team a clear understanding of which players can play and which can’t as backups to the first team, and by the looks of it the majority cannot. Here are my thoughts:

Sergio Romero – solid backup keeper, possibly the best in England.

Dalot – Still too young and new to predict but needs to show more.

Darmian – He’s not good enough and needs to be shipped out.

Jones – Once we get in a proper centre back he’ll be 4th or even 5th choice… worth keeping? I doubt it.

Young – Decent backup until we get full back reinforcements.

McTominay – I don’t know how he’s in our team when I haven’t seen him give anything other sub-standard performances for us since his debut.

Periera – has the intelligence but unfortunately is good for the softer Spanish league and can’t keep up with the physical aspect of the English game.

Fred – I’ve been saying it since the first match but Fred is simply not good enough; he was decent in a sub-standard league when the level is lower and players don’t push pressure on midfielders like English football does but he’s too slow in mind to make the grade here.

Mata – has the intelligence and skill but not the pace and physicality needed to play Solskjaer’s game.

Lukaku – no intelligence and not able to play Solskjaer’s game.

Sanchez – has the potential to be in the first team but isn’t showing it. Does he deserve more chances? To be honest, I’m not sure.

Sympathy for the Devils

Ole said everybody starts with a clean slate and everybody will get their chance. For sure Ole would have given instructions to go for it. It’s only one game but it’s a game for United with the chance to be a first team regular. It’s Old Trafford’s Got Talent with jm1502 in the role of Simon Cowel. And it seems the show is going to be renamed Old Trafford’s Got Shite.

As I’ve said, I don’t care because many.most of these players are write offs. My only hope for the season is entertainment and a clear out in the summer (which ain’t gonna happen).

MacGuffin

They do have to look at themselves and ask some serious questions, I mean the vast majority of them can have no complaints about not playing next week. Lukaku, Mata & Young the only ones who could/should be in contention for a starting spot next week but of the three I think Young at right back is the only one likely, Dalot was okay today but he’s nowhere near ready yet. Extremely disappointed in Fred and Pereira who I have high expectations for. Flashy skills and key passes aren’t enough, you need to do the basics well and they left it at home. I don’t expect much from Mctominay but at least he does the basics right.

the MartialArt

This is the perfect game to help us get back on track and focus on the Premier League.

For a start it gives us a chance to rest 7 or 8 regulars and still go with a strong team. And the squad players who come in will have a chance to prove themselves, even though it’s just one game. I would go with a team of:

Mignolet

Clyne Lovren Van Dijk Moreno

Keita Fabinho Milner

Shaqiri Sturridge Origi

As always the main focus is the next league game, but a win in this tie would be good to boost the squad’s confidsnce

songman

A heavily rotated side for me for this game.

Very similar to what you have there Songman but I’d like to give VVD a break somehow. We might even see Adam Lewis come in at left back and Camacho in front 3.

VVD can’t play every single game.

This period now represents our least intense game wise so after this I don’t when or where you get a chance to rest him.

He does miss the first game against Bayern I suppose but that’s not until Feb.

Just looking at the fixtures there.

Between the Palace and the Leicester game there’s a 10 day break.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Klopp takes them away on some “warm weather training” camp. Good time for them all to get together, rest and recharge the batteries before that final push.

Maybe this and the Bayern game will suffice for VVds break.

gingerlfc

Vvd cannot stwrt this game. He needs a rest. Rotate the team fully but we need to bounce back quickly. Not concerned about fa Cup but another defeat would mean the start of a mini slump which can have a huge negative effect on confidence etc

This game has taken in more importantance because we lost last night. Two defeats in a row could really rock us.

We have bounced back quickly from cl defeats so I expect us to bounce back Monday with a win even with a 2nd team

League takes all priority now.

Sean the Sailor

There is only one objective for Liverpool this season, and that is to win the Premier League.

But this FA Cup tie is also important because it gives the squad valuable game time, and a chance for some players to stake a claim for starting in the league.

Don’t see why we cannot win this game, as our squad/2nd team is quite strong

songman

One minor trophy in a decade, nothing won for many years and people want us to rest players during a tough away draw in a competition we can win?? Madness. If we’re such a great team and have such an excellent manager then this game should be taken very seriously. Its essential for player self-esteem that we win something and the FA cup should be taken seriously and not used to rest players. One injury to Salah or VVD and its game over for the EPL and yet another season is wasted. I hope that Klopp recognises the importance of winning something and the stupidity of putting all your eggs in one basket

Timetogobr