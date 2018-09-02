Man Utd fans fly banner over Turf Moor protesting against Woodward

Oli Fisher
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: A banner reading 'Ed Woodward a specialist in failure!' is flown over the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 2, 2018 in Burnley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

A group of fans have called for Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to leave in a plane banner flown over Turf Moor.

Initial plans for a flyover against Tottenham on Monday fell by the wayside, meaning Sunday’s Premier League encounter at Burnley was instead used for the protest.

“Ed Woodward a specialist in failure” read the banner flown overhead just before kick-off as frustration was expressed at the executive vice-chairman’s running of the club.

Using a comment that Jose Mourinho aimed at former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, it could also be perceived as backing of the under-fire United boss given he did not make the summer improvements he had hoped for.

United fans cobbled together to call for David Moyes to leave during a plane flyover in March 2014.

 

