Man Utd fans fly banner over Turf Moor protesting against Woodward

A group of fans have called for Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to leave in a plane banner flown over Turf Moor.

Initial plans for a flyover against Tottenham on Monday fell by the wayside, meaning Sunday’s Premier League encounter at Burnley was instead used for the protest.

“Ed Woodward a specialist in failure” read the banner flown overhead just before kick-off as frustration was expressed at the executive vice-chairman’s running of the club.

Using a comment that Jose Mourinho aimed at former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, it could also be perceived as backing of the under-fire United boss given he did not make the summer improvements he had hoped for.

United fans cobbled together to call for David Moyes to leave during a plane flyover in March 2014.

