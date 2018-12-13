Man Utd fans lambast senior stars after ‘joke’ performance in Valencia

Manchester United fans reflect on another poor performance, while our Liverpool readers worry about their injury situation in Your Says of the Day.

Flat performance. Ridiculous own goal to give away. Nearly grabbed a point at the end. Can’t really see any of the players that came in keeping their place on Sunday, apart from Bailly.

alfie07

Rashford and Young coming in and you start thinking, finally, seniors!! Lukaku, Pobga Captain Valencia and Jones are all playing…do you ever wonder if the likes of Chong and Gomez have players they look up to in our current squad

libanski

That was sad to watch. Mourinho and half the squad seem to have given up

N1xer

Fred was a big summer transfer brought in to supplement Pogba and yet these two players are out of form and out of the first team as we speak. Questions must be asked of management from the very top to the bottom.

I thought we were surprisingly poor today. Fred lost the ball in crucial areas 4 times in the first half is I count correctly. We are unable to pass the ball around the pitch and gain territory towards the opposition goal while doing so – a basic team ability needed to win titles.

I remember a moment when Pereira took hold of the ball from the left flank and dribbled it forward, he then started gesticulating to the entire team that someone needs to move into space and he will play the pass because he couldn’t see any runners or options – a perfect illustration of the fact that we are not getting the basics right on the training pitch to establish an attacking pattern of play.

No pattern of play, no b*llocks, no gameplan. Shocking to watch us at the minute.

hatters

Just watched Mourinho’s post match presser and basically he is again distancing himself from the players and insinuating that they are not good enough. He must be managing for the sack because there is no way he can think that is any way of uniting the squad and taking this squad forward.

N1xer

Another line up and system to fail. Four central midfielders with Mata who is always in the middle of the park. Full backs who can’t get forward, are we even surprised about the result. Very lucky to get through the group stage. @hatters all mourinho does is pick the team I’ve absolutely no idea what his tactics or game plan is after 2 and half years in charge

fatrooney

Told you so mate about Mourinho. Fact is he kept the wrong players and made them even worse. What about the players he brought in,Sanchez,Fred,Lukaku,Bailly,Lindelof

Pogba,what game is he playing?

zico

I hope Phil Jones never plays another game for United…only because if it is his last meaningful contribution in a red shirt that one sorry moment captured everything about that thick yonner’s whole United career. It was perfect.

Absolute disgrace of a performance, another one, from so many of the players. Made worse when you know a win would have given us the unbelievable advantage of topping the group. Oh young boys.

The one glimmer of light is the difference Rashford and finally Lingard made when they came on. The tempo of our whole team upped noticeably…until the ball got out to Valencia. A damning indictment on the contribution of Lukaku though. He’s got to go next summer, which feels a long way away.

Wonderfuel Gas

To be fair, given we had already qualified and have one eye on the Liverpool match, this was never going to be a good performance. In Fergie day he would have fielded a team of reserves/youngsters and we would have lost because the team would be a makeshift one. I wish we had done that. At least there would be a better excuse and youngsters would have had game time. JM did include some second stringers but there should have been more.

And talk of it being a dead rubber is not quite true. Finishing first means the opponents in the knockout phase will be one of Atletico Madrid, Roma, Schalke, Ajax and Lyon. Finishing top means one of Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Paris St-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich so it’s not a case of nothing to be played for.

It was a dead rubber because of the assumption that Juve would beat Young Boys but once news came in that Young Boys were leading JM should have brought on the big guns at half time and then played the second half with much more urgency. The PL and league cup have gone. That makes the CL all the more important than the Liverpool game.

Our problem is we dont have any big guns. All the players who should be the stars (many signed by JM) are not performing. The rest are all second stringers (should be) and are much the same standard. There is no first and second choice. Its a choice between players of same standard.

Our group results were:

Young Boys (a) 0-3

Valencia (h) 0-0

Juventus (h) 0-1

Juventus (a) 2-1

Young Boys (h) 1-0

Valencia (a) 2-1

But for the late Juve own goal and Fellaini 91st minute goal we could have failed to qualify. Other than the first game we’ve not really played well in any game. But that’s maybe not a surprise. Everybody agrees the team is not playing well this season and has serious problems. The major problem is there is no glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel.

MacGuffin

A steady team who is performing is selecting the same players for many matches in a row. Even Mourinho doesn’t know what that is. Of course we playing sh*t. He’s changing all the team all the time. If he’s clueless, why is Woodward so stubborn to sack him. In any other team in the world Mourinho would be sacked a long time ago!! Next Sunday Liverpool. An easy 4-1 for Liverpool!! After 3 seasons still playing like this, it unacceptable. Moyes didn’t even got a season to proof himself, it was tougher on him cause of the pressure that SAF just retired. United is a complete joke for all the fans out there.

loneystriker

Super result against Napoli, but unfortunately at a cost.

Matip out for 6 weeks, which is a real shame as he’s played well in the last few games.

TAA also has an injury, along with Milner with cramp.

With Kouliablys physical challenges on Salah, not sure on his fitness.

The main concern is the defence. Who plays on Sunday? VVD and Lovren. Milner or Fabinho at right back?

What if one of these guys get injured?

redwarrior

Very bad timing. A real shame for Matip who was coming into form. Only two centre backs fit going into the xmas period is really worrying.

nediarb2

Very worrying seeing as Lovren can’t seem to stay fit for any decent of time. He’s either injured or has an illness. We have no centre backs on loan either. We should have just loaned Klavan out but hindsight is….. Maybe we promote Masterson from the U23’s?

I fully expect Milner to start at right back against Man U. Think he’ll be able to deal with the likes of Rashford better than we did last time.

Rob Fort Worth TX

Fabhino can play centre back aswell

Injury to vvd and we are screwed ?

Do we need a loan move for centre back in Jan?

Sean the Sailor

Milner should be fine since Klopp said it was only a cramp. But it is worrying now that we lost Gomez and Matip as well in quick succession, especially with the jam packed schedule coming up. Another reason why I just don’t like the lack of a winter break in the PL.

Is Clyne still not fit enough to play? We may need him in the coming weeks.

GellerBing

Reading reports that Sarri really wants to buy Nicolo Barella (?) from Cagliari as a direct replacement for Fabregas. Seems to me that the Fabregas move in January hinges on getting a replacement for him to act as cover for Jorginho. Obviously Zola knows Cagliari well but no idea if he has come across this young guy who is valued at circa 40m…?

Rumours beginning to gain momentum now as the transfer window approaches so expect to read more and more stories. Just hope if we are actually interested in anyone that we get our business done as quickly as possible. KTBFFH

CFC1905

Linked with us for January: Nicolò Barella (CM, Cagliari, 21 yrs, 40m). Hysaj (RB, Napoli, 24 yrs, 50m), Denis Suarez (CM, 24 yrs, Barcelona, 15m). I don’t understand why we keep being linked with CM while we already have many. It’s not the priority for January. We badly need a goalscorer. Piatek, Mitrovic …. The ones with whom we’re linked recently are old: Higuain 31 yrs, Cavani 31 yrs.

A bit nonsense IMO, but I read also that Morata offered himself to Barca: http://www.espn.com/soccer/blog/transfer-talk/79/post/3725646/live-transfer-talk-chelseas-alvaro-morata-offers-himself-to-barcelona

If Michy wants to come back, honestly why not? I am not convinced he can be our answer, but he couldn’t do worse than Morata or than Giroud I think. Or even Tammy Abraham. Trust him to lead our line. Better we miss the top spot with him than with Morata who falls to the ground all the time or who is offside so often

aindro

Aindro, reports suggest Sarri won’t let Fabregas go without we sign a replacement which is why we are linked to CM players.

nine nine nine

Definitely time to purchase a decent striker either in January or the summer as Michy Bats hasn’t improved at all. Watched him against United and again missing a hatful of chances and half chances.

chelsea.1967

this strikers role is a massive problem for the management team and for the club directors, what are they expected to do now but spend more money to find the right man, has not enough been wasted already! I wonder who is responsible for deciding signing on players surely there is research done on each individual new player before they go ahead. Neither Morata or Giroud were very prolific at the stage of signing on for Chelsea, cant remember if Bats was?

blaze

Seems as though Morata to Barca on loan in January is gaining momentum but really not sure where that would leave us in terms of strikers…?

If Fabregas goes in January then we need a replacement but on paper it would appear to be someone who is prepared to be either the understudy for Jorginho or someone willing to fight for that 3rd place with RLC, Barkley and Kovacic (or both). Seems to me that Kovacic has to step up another level and start adding goals to his game if we are to consider his loan more permanent solution…?

IMO, Michy always managed to score important goals for us but again was not prolific and could not hold the ball up, which is how Conte played. It seems to me that if we are prepared to play a false no. 9 (i.e. a striker with no height and unlikely to hold the ball up) then why not give Michy a go? I think he is a natural goal scorer so long as he gets the service, stays in the box or uses the channel well. My simple question would be – can he be any worse than what we currently have..? KTBFFH

CFC1905

Did anyone watch watch Michy v United last night?

He is not the answer to our striker connundrum and he’s been so poor at Valencia that they are allegedly looking at ways they can break the loan agreement and send him back to Chelsea in January.

Sarri wants to play fluid football but that would break down with Michy possibly a Plan B player though when we’re chasing a goal.

On Cahill I appreciate what he’s given to the Club but it would be madness to let him join Arsenal in January when we are both likely to be going neck and neck for a CL place.

nine nine nine