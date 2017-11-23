‘Klopp is like the German version of Kevin Keegan at Newcastle’

Manchester United fans berate their team’s performance in Basel, while our Chelsea readers discuss Conte’s substitutions and Emre Can’s future is also discussed in Your Says of the Day.

Complacency ruled here. We were very obviously better than Basel and Mourinho took Pogba off which changed the game. Understandably, Pogba needs to be worked in to the side to build his fitness.

Tonight feels very empty because I am certain we will still win this group with ease when CSKA Moskow come to Old Trafford but it feels like our players have gone out there and wasted time and energy.

Lukaku, Lingard, Blind, Darmian, Herrera, and Martial were all rubbish for me. Mourinho got it wrong with his substitutions by going too conservative again but I reckon the players lost concentration at the crucial moment.

Rojo was immense for me along with Pogba. In any case, it’s not a train smash that we have lost this game – more of an annoyance really. I am certain we will turn on the style again against Brighton at Old Trafford on the weekend. We cannot realistically win the Champions League with our squad, We are flat track bullies.

Hatters

Five headers each which should have hit the target. Rojo and Martial unlucky with efforts on goal. At that point Basel had not had a shot on target. If any of those efforts had gone in I believe we would have won in a canter. However the LVG legacy still exists. Sideways and back passing has no place in the United DNA. If Smalling wishes to get back his England place he must abandon his poncey passing and go forward. Many times when a player made a positive run, the ball still ended back from whence it came. Lingard and Herrera were particularly culpable. The quality of crosses was dreadful throughout. They should take a look at City and the way they slide passes across the box.

Big K

Nothing complacent about that performance. It happens far too often to be considered complacent. It doesn’t matter who plays it’s always the same sh*t. Apart from pogba nobody else is missed. It’s actually better for most of the lads to not play as they somehow become better than what they really are.

Fatrooney

Not that bothered about the result, to be honest because we’re still pretty much guaranteed to go through. What bothered me the most, however, was the complete lack of ideas and desire. This is not the first time I can say that, which is obviously totally unacceptable at this club. Even in a semi-dead rubber game like this we’re nowhere near good enough to consider showing as much as a hint of complacency. The January transfer window won’t change a thing as there’s no way the top players we need will want to move then, especially with this being a World Cup year. There’s plenty of excruciatingly dull football to come from this lot until the end of the season and I just hope they can at least grind out results along the way to give us some platform for the next one.

Roygbiv

This was first game all season I couldnt watch live because of early kick off, expected win so the main plus points for me upon reading report was moratas rest and the early substitution of 2 others that are vital in hazard and alonso. Willian bagging brace is a welcome bonus too.

The early withdrawals of hazard, cesc and kante against WBA along with this show Conte is adapting fast to life as coach of top english team competing home and abroad. Massive game against pool and Conte has done all he can to optimise our chances of winning it while winning the first 2 games of the week!

Luckydestiny