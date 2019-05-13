Man Utd fans seemingly trying to drive Pogba out after abuse

Paul Pogba was pelted with insults from a number of Manchester United fans as he left the field following their dismal final day loss against relegated Cardiff.

The France midfielder was seen shrugging his shoulders and giving supporters a thumbs-up as he was told he was “f*****g s**t” and should “show some respect” after United lost 2-0 to finish sixth in the Premier League table.

The insults were clearly audible in several videos posted on social media after the match, while United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he was “embarrassed” to be clapped by the supporters at the final whistle, after weeks of poor performances and results.

United, who are set for a major revamp to their first-team squad over the summer, won just two of their final nine Premier League games to finish outside the Champions League spots.

Although Solskjaer has previously stated that he expects Pogba to stay at Old Trafford, the midfielder’s future remains up in the air as Real Madrid continue to be linked with a big-money move.

Indeed, after United were humbled at home by rivals City several weeks ago, club great Roy Keane told Sky Sports: “He’s a mature player, he’s played in big competitions, he’s won big trophies, but I don’t think he leads by example from what I see.”

Pogba himself has admitted that, after a loss to Everton, United’s performance was “disrespectful” and that “We didn’t respect ourselves, the club or the fans.”

