Man Utd fans debate which central defender Mourinho should sign

Manchester United fans debate what kind of defender they need, if any; Chelsea supporters look at how transfer rumours are suggesting Sarri’s appointment, Liverpool readers discuss Fekir and their midfield, plus reaction to Germany’s World Cup elimination – all in Your Says of the Day.

I just mentioned this in the basic transfer plans thread but think it warrants wider discussion.

What kind of CB should we be looking to sign this summer?

We’ve been linked with Alderweireld for a long time, Bonucci and Godin have also been mentioned. I saw someone talk about Savic and Gimenez also.

I think we should be leaning towards a very experienced CB, preferably a current international. Alderweireld would be good but his asking price is too high for his age and contract status. Godin could be gotten on the cheap, apparently. Either way, the fact of the matter, for me, is that Smalling is currently our senior CB and that’s just shocking.

killyboye

Could be rumours but I hear Boateng wants to leave Bayern, if we got him that would be a huge upgrade on what we have..Bailly could also benefit massively

libanski

We shouldn’t be signing any. We had the second or third best defensive record in the PL last season and we’ve already got half a dozen CBs already. We should only bring one in if we see at least two going out. I stick with my original summer window wish list, that we need two world class midfielders and two world class full backs. Given I’ve never seen Fred play and that Dalot is a rookie, at the moment I’m not convinced we’ve got any of the four.

jm1502

I’d rather keep sh*te like Jones, Rojo and Lindelof than go anywhere near Boateng. He has been shocking for ages, is a bit if a crock and will be 30 yrs old come September.

That’s why Bayern want to get rid of him for 50 million big ones, simple as that.

Blacky

Alderweireld would be my choice. Or else Jose needs to make Bailly and Lindelof better.

happyhurling

Alderweireld’s 29 and will cost at least 50 mill happy. And maybe, just maybe he’s past his best eh? Not for me mate, just be getting shafted by Levy again.

jm1502

We only have such a good defensive record because of DDG, our CBs and wing backs are bang average. A quality CB is essential imho

killyboye

I’m still having nightmares about the Seville game, now I’m beginning to have nightmares about starting the season with the same back 4. Then I wake up this morning to read Bog brush is staying. Will someone please put me out of my misery!!?

yorkshireman200

The hype around De Gea is a bit over the top don’t you think killy? Top keeper yes, but prone to an odd error or three eh? I’m not having it that he was single handedly responsible for our decent defensive record. The main problem we had last season was our poor goal scoring record, simple as that.

jm1502

@jm, no I don’t. I think he’s almost totally responsible for our strong record. He makes a world class save almost every match which is impressive, especially since Jose parks the bus more often than not and teams still manage to score and get shots in.

killyboye

United need a CB who will organise the back line, is good on the ball and isn’t afraid to bring it out from the back.

mufc

Bo****ks mufc. You mean like that overrated f**ker Stones? You’re not f**king Pep in disgiuise are you? Let defenders defend and let midfielders play the football mate, that’s what I say anyway.

jm1502

Under Fergie the majority of our play started from the back, our defense retaining possession and feeding the midfield, or bringing the ball out 15-20 yards into opposition territory.

When you say let defenders defend, to me you sound outdated, fly into tackles, hoof the ball into row Z and say come on lads. Sorry mate but the game has evolved, of course they have to defend but they have to be able to mix it up

mufc

Call me outdated if you like mate, but I always felt happier when we had the likes of Bruce, Stam or Vidic at the back – no nonsense defenders who didn’t overplay. Ferdinand was great with the ball but I always thought the overrated f**ker went missing when the shells started coming over.

jm1502

We need a leader at the back but we must sell a couple this year and would hopefully cover at least 50% of the cost.

Scholsey

I think the teams that have had the most success recently have defenders that can play a bit too. The best example being Ramos at Madrid. He’s light years ahead of anyone that we have at the moment.

If the press reports are to be believed and we’re in for Alderwiereld then I’d suggest it’s due to his distribution as much as his defending. Mourinho likes to play on the counter, a defender passing to a midfielder first slows the counter attack down. A direct ball to the wings from defence allows for a much quicker counter attack. I actually think this was the reasoning behind Lindelöf being signed last summer, he just hasn’t worked out as hoped.

hookeddevil

It can slow the counter down but you remember when they use to time a Un8ted or Arsenal counter? Use to go both ways defender to midfielder or the direct ball as you said. It use to be like 5 seconds before the ball was in the net.

As long as players on the move and the players have a decent footballing brain then it works. But we do need a leader and organiser to take charge.

JM – To say Rio when missing it bo****ks of the highest order.

mufc

Just got an update claiming that Chelsea have made direct contact with Lewondowski’s agent regarding his availability and price…? KTBFFH

CFC1905

“Juventus center back Daniele Rugani seems to have vaulted himself into prime rumor mill position over the past few days and weeks, but while there is a lot going for the 23-year-old as far as a potential Chelsea move is concerned, his agent has made it pretty clear that no such thing will be considered until a certain critical piece is actually in place. Yes, the agent was referring to Maurizio Sarri.

Talking to SportItalia, Davide Torchia said it was “obvious” the Sarri situation must be resolved before any negotiations may move forward.

“It is obvious to say that the Sarri question must be resolved first, then proceed with the negotiations and make them more or less concrete.”

-Davide Torchia; source: SportItalia via TuttoJuve

So even if Chelsea are pursuing this deal and even if Juventus were to accept Chelsea’s latest bid of €40m, the player himself needs confirmation of the head coach. In Rugani’s case that’s even more understandable then most since Sarri was his coach at Empoli and that possible reunion is one of the motivating forces behind this supposed pursuit.

Fortunately, the Sarri situation looks to be in the final stretch, the final countdown, so perhaps there is hope of transfer market action in the second half of the 2018 summer transfer window.”

Not unsurprising no players will commit until they know who they will be playing for.

Courtois now 11/10 to sign for Real Madrid?

nine nine nine

Courtious can go for a decent price. Rugani would be an asset however creative midfielders and strikers are what we need. Not keen on Higuain or Lendowski. If you going to spend that kind of money than we need younger players for the longer term.

Blueowner

Although I could make an argument that we have a pretty decent defensive set up already with a blend of experience and youth the fact of last season is that we conceded too many goals for us to remain competitive. Any team with aspirations of winning the league and or CL must keep the goals against to a minimum. I think that is why we are reportedly looking at new defenders

Totally agree that we require a top notch striker above all else because if the defence does its job then these goals will win us games. KTBFFH

CFC1905

1905 I believe we have enough capable defenders even those on loan, for example Matt Miazga got rave reviews this past season and there is still Clark, Zouma, Kane, Kalas, Aina, Hector, Rhaman, to mention some. The formation that Conte introduced outlived its usefulness. You have to try different formations keep the opposition guessing. Conte like most managers are too stubborn to change their methods even though he has been successful most of the times it was not enough for a CL place.

Blueowner

It is quite obvious to me that Chelsea are being cautious and do not want to get ripped off. We have no idea how many real targets we have looked at as we were linked with virtually every manager under the sun at some stage since the end of last season

Assuming that Sarri is the chosen one then I can understand the frustration from Chelsea regarding the stance to ask for money for a manager no longer in his job, but clearly Napoli have wanted to play hardball over this. Equally, I can understand wanting to wait on Conte and hope he would take a job to save/minimise and payment to him

However, there is a time during any negotiation when you have to walk away or pay the price. That time has either gone or should not go longer than this weekend IMO. Any later only emphasises the disruption that the press are clearly happy to portray regarding the Club, the owner, the manager situation and the players coming or going

To give the new manager any hope of being able to settle in, decide on his squad, decide on incomings and outgoings before the season starts, bearing in mind the extra disruption that the WC brings, and actually work with them we have to make that call and very, very soon if we want to have any hope of actually being competitive in all competitions and trying to secure the CL spot next season. Seems to me this is becoming a taller order every day that is lost in making that final decision. KTBFFH

CFC1905

Have to agree with 1905 we are at the point now where we need to agree the compensation deals or move on.

Things have gone too far with Conte now imo for the club to retrace it’s steps there and the current situation isn’t doing anyone any good.

Having assessed the managerial market place Sarri is clearly the chosen candidate and it needs to be all be done and dusted by Saturday with a new fy starting on July 1st.

But will it be ?

nine nine nine

Day 38 since the FA Cup final…

The problem for me is nothing has come out of the club in the 38 days since the FA Cup Victory neither is there anything coming out of the club that the media can clutch onto, instead the media is hazarding a guess and recycling their made up stories every few days.

The only suggestion that Sarri is the man is the bookies and the media. The club haven’t even fired Conte yet and until that happens I presume he is the man.

bort

1905, Nine

Chelsea love wasting time in Naples.

Im pretty sure they do this every summer as a delaying tactic so they can be excused for not getting the primary/secondary transfer targets, allowing the window to run down leaving them only time for the cheaper tertiary targets.

bort

Bort, there is nothing the club can say until they have sacked Conte and appointed Sarri and if all of this was just media speculation and the club were planning to hang on to Conte and not looking to appoint a new Manager the club would have killed the speculation long ago as it would be very unfair on Conte.

All of the transfer targets currently being discussed have Sarri’s stamp on them and the club are clearly a way down the road with Rugani and his agent has clarified that with Sarri being his previous Manager at Empoli it all hangs on the Sarri appointment ‘It’s obvious to say that the Sarri issue must be resolved first,’ Rugani’s agent Davide Torchia told Sportitalia. After that, we can proceed with the negotiations and make them more or less concrete.” Which suggests the club have understandably confirmed to both Rugani and his Agent their intention to appoint Sarri which would suggest it’s a bit more than media speculation. But it’s a mess until it gets sorted.

nine nine nine

Nine

“if all of this was just media speculation and the club were planning to hang on to Conte and not looking to appoint a new Manager the club would have killed the speculation”

How many times have the media speculated over the year with the club saying nothing and the outcome is nothing?

It happens quite regularly.

bort

Bort, we’ll have to agree to disagree mate because I firmly believe that Chelsea are definitely in for Sarri and that it goes much deeper than just media speculation and if that wasn’t the case it would be very cruel of the club to leave Conte hanging out to dry like this and in nobody’s best intertsts including Conte’s.

Having said that until the compensation figures are agreed or not as the case may be Conte remains Manager and Sarri remains in Italy imo if it all goes wrong now next season could be really difficult because if Conte stays in place after Chelsea have chased his replacement all summer he really is a dead man walking and who knows what the reactions of the players may be to it all.

I have always been pro Conte despit some of his mistakes and thought he deserved next season but from where we are now should Conte stay I can only see problems and turmoil and for everyone’s benefit I think we need to get the Sarri deal done asap.

But we’ll see. I discount nothing though this is Chelsea Football Club we’re talking about after all and anything can happen. 😊 Cheers 999

I find it totally impossible to believe that nothing is going on behind the scenes

If Chelsea were to keep Conte then I would have fully expected the vote of confidence to have come after the FAC or certainly by now. The fact it has not, to me implies that they do not want to keep him as they are following up different options

Clearly the press/media are stuck for domestic stories and with Chelsea keeping everything as quiet as they can they have to make up stories or re-run old ones whether or not there is a grain of truth in them or not. They know there is a story to be told but they actually have nothing to work with which they find totally frustrating (as we do…!!)

I am assuming that July 1st is the day when announcements will be made as that is historically the date when contracts have been agreed and signed but cannot admit to being overly confident this will happen – more hoping really as I want this issue resolved. KTBFFH

CFC1905

Fekir’s own agent intimated that deal wasn’t dead.

The fact we’ve convinced Brewster to stay suggest he was given assurances over playing time in the first team. I don’t see a new “striker” coming in. I do see a new player or 2 capable of playing in the front 3 though. Mane/Salah could possibly play thru the middle.

gingerlfc

I wouldn’t expect anything less form an Agent

AK

You might expect his agent to say that Bayern, City etc are very interested in him.

But he didn’t.

He intimated that the deal with Liverpool isn’t dead.

gingerlfc

No I would expect him to say the deal with LFC is dead because LFC think he has a bad knee! So no one else bother ethier.

AK

And if the deal is dead, saying that it isn’t is to interest the likes of Bayern of Man city. Us dropping interest in him is something that you have to spin. I had hope for the deal and still have some but when James Pearce talks, I listen.

We’ll see after the WC. I really hope this isnt a situation that drags on for another window. Coutinho should have been “replaced” in the same window he was sold in. Letting it go to summer is ok but more would be too much. It’s not like they’ve been caught off guard here with only a few weeks before the window closes either. They’ve known before the transfer window even opens.

MrMakaveli

Everything will become clear soon lads when wc over.

Lafs are back Monday already. June has flown in

I’ve no doubt we have other targets but if we can’t get whoever we want , we will wait

Midfield is sorted for me. I really don’t think we will get a new keeper

We need a number ten, someone who can play in the 3, a keeper and centre back if possible

Great to see keita get the number 8 jersey. He’s a huge signing

Keita can play couthinos role but he’s been bought to play box to box

You never know we might change the system and go 4-2-3-1 next season

Ings has to go , pity but we need better

No idea how good Brewster is but I fully trust klopp

Sean the sailor

Nothing flukey about that one [Rojo goal], agreed 99 other times he would have ballooned it but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it was a sweet strike. Most goals like that would be ballooned 99 times out of 100.

If he could stay fit I’d keep Rojo, he has a bit of spark and fight but he’s too much of a sick note for me. I’d show him the door with Smalling and Jones.

I’d contend we need a 29-31 year old, current international CB, like Alderweireld for instance or Godin, to come in for three to four years and teach the younger players what’s what. The reason for this is that at the moment Smalling is our ranking CB and at a club of this stature, that’s shocking.

killyboye

The guy’s another mistake waiting to happen. He should already be gone.

jm1502

And while we’re on the subject of players who should be gone, I see to my absolute horror that Fellaini looks like he’s staying. I’m afraid that’s just another indicator that we’ve only got a limited budget and resigning the oaf saves us the 80 million we should be spending on a world class replacement. Similarly, there’s talk of keeping Shaw because we won’t stump up for Sandro. It’s starting to look like another second rate summer transfer window to me. Let’s just hope we don’t spend what’s left on that Welsh pr*ck Bale.

jm1502

@killyboye – How many times has that joker Rojo hit one like that in his entire career or will ever again pal?, that’s why it was a bleeding fluke!.

He’s sh*te, injury prone, a walking yellow card and already has been at the club 2 years longer than any football logic dictates he should have been, simple as that.

Blacky

Hopefully that goal has added £10 million to his price. Just need Phil jones to score few tomorrow night and luke shaw to hit the gym

fatrooney

For that momentary few mins Rojo was on top of the world but let’s be honest the closest he would have come to world class status is Messi on his back celebrating the goal!

As for Fellaini ?Liverpool unveil Keita fabinho and we are begging the mop head to stay! All on you Jose you ain’t getting a …….. easy ride next season no chance make you’re millions with Russian tv for now! IMO I see no vision for our club apart from retaining dog shite and buying over 29s.

united_we_win

@blacky, he won’t ever probably but it wasn’t a fluke, he hit that absolutely perfectly, he’ll probably never do it again but it’s not a fluke. Rooney’s overhead kick against City when he shinned it, that was a fluke, great goal, important goal but a fluke all the same.

Club should have rescinded Fellini’s contract offer weeks ago. We should be too big a club to be held to ransom like that. His locker should be empty already.

killyboye

@killyboye – When an oaf like Rojo hits a bolt from the blue like that for the first and last time in his footballing life at the age of 28, then it’s a f**king fluke sunshine.

FFS Even his own mother is quoted as saying she couldn’t believe it was him at first because “he only uses his right leg to support himself” , so she thinks it was a fluke as well, simple as that.

Blacky

@blacky, lol, hadn’t heard that from his mother. My point is that from the point of view of him ever doing that again, yes it was a fluke but from the point of the actual shot, there was nothing flukey about that. It was as sweetly struck as you’ll ever see, no fluke in that. However, he’ll never do it again. Maybe he could go back to Sporting, they’re stuck for a few players last I heard. I’d even be willing to donate Fellaini.

killyboye

the fact it was a “sweet strike” by a non 2 foot p[layer hit on his weaker foot was because he swung said apendage at it and …get this now….Flukily hit in the sweet spot instead of the 99 other times he would have missed it or shinned it….you do know what Fluke means dont you?

fluke

NOUN

an unlikely chance occurrence, especially a surprising piece of luck.

“their victory was a bit of a fluke”

synonyms: chance · coincidence · accident · a twist of fate · piece/stroke of luck · [more]

VERB

achieve (something) by luck rather than skill.

steveosnakeeye

Haha cheers steveo!.😁😁👍

Blacky

no worries mate im here to educate 😉

steveosnakeeye

Germany.

mufc

you just know Germany will score. At the moment if they do it’s at the expense of the Mexicans on goal difference

Dandy

0-0 still but never underestimate the luck of the Germans terrible as they been.

Blaze

YES YES YES

Blaze

Beautiful….

steveosnakeeye

wtf happened. my world cup whatsapp group is going mental. Get in SK.

D1rtyH4rry

Incredible win for S.Korea it’s opening up maybe Robbie Savage is right and England could do a Leicester if the top teams fail to compete 😊

Well done Sweden too! Who would have thought it!

nine nine nine

How can this Germany team be this poor with the amount of talent they have? This was shocking from the Germans

GellerBing

It’s got to do with the fact that the so called small nations who are supposed to just lie down and get tickled by the big boys, have shown that they don’t have any inferiority complex.

captkirk

So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, good night!

Devon Hammer

Paxman you were spot on buddy, the so called lesser nations ain’t here to make up the numbers.

England should try tw**ting Belgium, everyone looks beatable.

mufc

Can’t wait the game tomorrow. Germany never deserved to go through. The German coach hasn’t done anything to motivate the team. And after 3 world cups his time is up. He has relied on a good group of players to carry out his tactics rather than his own tactical brilliance. Anyone has to explain how Ozil started that game after his Mexico horror show? How Hummels was recalled after Rudiger has done a fantastic job? How Khedira started that game? And this Werner guy is not good enough why not start Mario Gomez? The guy knows how to score goals. Leaving Sane out of the team was a huge Mistake. The lad has pace and is a left footed wide attacker which would have given the team a good balance. Good luck i can predict Spain to be in the final. Argentina could beat france but can they beat Brazil? If Belgium tops the group they face easy team in 16th. I’m not sure who they could face in the quarters. My ideal final will be Belgium vs Spain. But i have a feeling that it will be Spain vs Brazil.

Wise-fan