‘Alexis Sanchez won’t stay at Arsenal and everyone knows it’

Manchester United fans appear against the idea of spending big money on Eric Dier and should look at the talent within, while Arsenal’s William Carvalho interest, Emre Can’s Liverpool future and the price of modern defenders are also debated.

Have anything you’d like to discuss? Join the debate here…

Wenger is insisting that Sanchez won’t be sold, in other words he is content to keep an unhappy player for a season, a player known to sulk, and waste approx £50m. Wenger has stated on 6 previous occasions that players would not be sold only to then sell them. The most famous example being Fabregas who Wenger claimed was staying 10mins after he had actually signed for Barca.Its been clear for some time that Sanchez wasn’t going to stay, he had his famous fall out with Wenger over Clouseau’s incompetence and he made his feelings known, Wenger dropped him in typical Wenger dictator style and that was it. Sanchez won’t stay and everyone knows it, in the meantime what is Wenger doing in the market? Lots of promises as usual but as usual nothing. Expect a low league position this season. Nothing will change until Wenger is long gone.

The Oracle

Buy the real thing or polish some midfield potential

Timothy Fosu-Mensah: Not leaving

Timothy Fosu-Mensah: Not leaving

At this point I’d rather we took a punt and gave Pereira and Big Tim a chance to come good this season in midfield rather than s****ing 60m on Eric f***ing Dier or 50m on Matic.

If we aren’t going to buy the real thing I’d rather we try and polish our own future version of a midfield great like Verratti than spend a small fortune on very prosaic players lacking any sort of dynamism.

WonderfuelGas

Just because Emre Can has only arriving at training today isn’t a reason for not sorting out his contract and leaving the situation hanging. His agent would be doing the negotiation, not Can himself. This should have been sorted a long time ago.

So far, we’ve managed to get Solanke, Robertson and Salah. To be fair, all look like good buys. However, we may lose Can and we may lose our two biggest targets.

Where does that leave us in terms of a backup plan? Surely it has been poor management by the powers-that-be to be in this position well into the transfer league.

bofa

I like Daley Blind. Apart from letting De Bruyne in for the goal last season I don’t remember him doing anything wrong for us.

He’s been very reliable in defence for us when called upon, has great vision and reads the game very well. When played a bit further forward he has a fantastic range of passing, has had some amazing assists for us. Plus he’s always at the same level when called upon, he doesn’t seem to need 5 games to get into the swing of things. I think he’s a really good squad player to have, can fill in for several positions and brings a calmness to the team.

His lack of pace has very rarely been exposed which just shows how clever he is.

happyhurling

All in favour of a big strong defender. Agreed £60m doesnt seem so mad if you compare with Walker/Mendy. But I think he wants to go to Liverpool and I’m not sure Pep fancies him that much either?

Adlab

If the money-bags clubs don’t finish 1, 2 & 3, then whoever it is should be sacked, let’s be honest… come to think of it, whoever finishes 2 & 3 should be sacked having s****ed quarter of a billion pounds…. I can hear the excuses now…

Maureen: “The board didn’t back me enough and ref’s all hate me…..”

Pepe: “I’ve only been here 2 years and bought 17 players… I need more time…”

Conte: “Mama mia, mama mia, will you do the fandango….thunder bolts and lightening, very, very frightening…”

Klopp: “Have you ever seen an elephant ski? Then you’ve never been to Helsinki…”

Wenger: “Not fair….”

banjo_chuckers

Guardiola is a good coach who trains his players to play a very attractive style of football, and I think he’s done well in terms of transfers at City, buying young and building a team that could dominate for years to come.

Whether he has the mental tenacity to achieve success now that, for the first time in his managerial career, his team isn’t by far the best squad in the country is yet to be seen however one thing is for sure – this is a very good City squad which should achieve great things.

Sympathy for the Devils

The rumour about Llorente has refused to go away, sky reporter is saying we are after four more players, Sandro , Van Dijk and Candreva. My question is do we need Van Dijk seeing that we also have Christensen? He is younger and can improve given then right platform.

JoseBlueArmy

Benteke only needs 2 or 3 decent deliveries and he’ll score. As for other goals, Wilf, Cabaye, Townsend, Van Aanholt and a few of our defenders will step up as they have every other year. Wickham will hopefully come back but I expect Frank to sign someone else to help out as well or maybe Ladapdo?

PerthEagle

I’m not overly sold on William Carvalho to be honest. He could replace xhaka as a def mid to a certain point but I don’t think they would excel as a partnership what we need to do is find a partner for xhaka as I doubt he will be dropped(maybe if he has a poor season) we might look elsewhere. But we need a Kante type signing next to him someone mobile and more a box to box player carvalho isn’t that he’s a no fuss, keep it simple kind of midfielder and hasn’t got the passing range of xhaka and although big and strong in physical stature I don’t see him running the midfield. I think a ideal signing would be someone like goretzka who we were linked with previously or Vidal but getting him isn’t conceivable. I don’t mind the mid pairing of xhaka and Ramsey but when Ramsey gets injured as per normal I don’t see the same dimension with xhaka and elneny or xhaka and coq. I think if jack and one more mid leave only then we will sign a mid to replace them but it’s a shame we won’t be seeing santi any time soon.

momo

Kelechi Iheanacho: Healthy rivalry with Marcus Rashford

Kelechi Iheanacho: Healthy rivalry with Marcus Rashford

He’s not the finished article but playing in the right team consistently will make him grow up mentally and physically.

I heard it’s a route to Leicester (will be interesting if there is a buy-back clause inserted). I can’t really see him getting in the Spurs side in-front of Kane without you chaps changing your system.

bluefen

Huge bias towards attacking players in terms of recognition.

Personally I’d rate Modric (and Iniesta until a few years ago) over Neymar in terms of all round quality, which is not to say I think they or indeed anyone else is the ‘best player in the world’. Also, a huge part of being voted as the winner of the individual awards such as Ballon d’Or is, imho, being popular rather than anything more technically tangible/ objective.

AshCF