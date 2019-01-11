Man Utd fear losing teenage starlet as Barcelona and Monaco circle

Manchester United are worried that they will lose one of their academy stars amid interest from Barcelona and Monaco, a report claims.

According to the Daily Mirror, United are “in danger” of losing one of their best young prospects in teenager Josh Bohui.

Bohui has drawn comparisons with legendary striker Andy Cole due to the fact he is a goalscorer who can also play in a wide role.

Jose Mourinho took him on last summer’s pre-season tour to America, and has already represented England at U17 level.

However, Bohui rejected a new four-year deal last April, and a fresh offer was made the following month, entitling United to compensation should the player decide to move on.

The forward’s contract expires in the summer meaning he would be free to sign for another team then, and Barcelona and Monaco are keen on the 19-year-old.

The rapid progression of Premier League talents Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson since their moves abroad could tempt Bohui to test himself in the division.