Man United are reportedly fearful that Mino Raiola could ruin their chances of signing RB Salzburg forward Erling Haaland in the future.

Haaland has started this season in incredible form, scoring 17 goals and adding five assists in his first nine games in all competitions.

The youngster even bagged a hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Club Brugge during midweek, as he helped Salzburg start their campaign in style with a thumping 6-2 win.

The Sun reported that United were one of a number of clubs to have sent scouts to watch the 19-year-old former son of Man City star Alf-Inge Haaland, who has also been strongly linked with Barcelona.

However, Sunday reports claim that the Red Devils are worried about super agent Raiola’s involvement with the player and how that could damage their chances of signing him in the future.

It’s claimed that Haaland is being advised by Raiola regarding his future, a person United have not had the best of relationships with in the past – given how he has handled Paul Pogba’s desire to quit Old Trafford.

As for Haaland, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is known to be a huge fan of his fellow countryman – having worked with the youngster previously – and the United chief remains confident he can convince the player to move to Manchester.

