Man Utd fear Paul Pogba could be out until 2018

Manchester United reportedly fear that Paul Pogba could be sidelined until the new year following his hamstring injury.

United expected their record signing to miss a maximum of six weeks due to the injury suffered against Basel in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Jose Mourinho reportedly fell out with the midfielder, as well as teammate Ander Herrea, as a result of the blow, for which the club blame Pogba.

The Portuguese is likely to be even more annoyed as The Times now report that he could miss up to three months of action.

According to Duncan Castles, Pogba ‘may need as many as 12 weeks of rehabilitation’, which could rule him out up until January.

The Frenchman is certain to miss upcoming fixtures against Everton, Liverpool and Tottenham, but the extended time on the sidelines could also see him ruled out of games against Chelsea in November, as well as fixtures against Arsenal and Manchester City in December.

He would also miss United’s remaining five Champions League group games if the current diagnosis is as bad as first feared.