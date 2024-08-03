Man Utd fighting Chelsea in bid to sign outstanding Real Madrid defensive starlet

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly ready to battle for a top Real Madrid defensive talent currently being courted across Europe.

The Premier League duo both remain on the hunt for fresh additions to their squads ahead of the new season, but also have one eye on the future in terms of younger talent.

And one player who is currently on their radar is highly-touted Real starlet Joan Martinez.

The 16-year-old Spanish defender is highly regarded across Europe and he has the potential to develop into a top-class performer in the coming years.

Indeed, his performances at the youth level have caught the attention of the two Premier League giants who are closely monitoring his development, as per reports from Spain.

For their part, Real rate the player highly and are not overly keen on letting him go as they look to turn him into a quality first-team star in the future.

They have even included Martinez on their pre-season United States tour, further highlighting their confidence in his overall ability and talent.

Martinez keen on emulate hero Ramos

The teenager also wants to emulate his idol, Real legend Sergio Ramos, and is therefore more likely to stay at The Bernabeu at this stage.

From United‘s point of view, they have taken great stock in bringing younger players into the first-team fold for decades now and Martinez is considered a tremendous long-term investment.

Similarly, Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in younger players since the change of ownership at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have added a number of young prospects to their ranks in recent times as they look to build for the future, although it looks like both clubs will have a major battle on their hands to prize Martinez away from Real or even tempt the Spanish giants into offloading the youngster.

Real Madrid are also not in a position where they need to sell and bringing through players like Martinez could save them a fortune in transfer business in the future – if the defender lives up to his potential.

To that end, the chase for Martinez is likely to be a waste of time for United and Chelsea as they likely switch their focus to other targets instead.

