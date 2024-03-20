Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd fighting Liverpool for outrageous Real Madrid coup; Chelsea to trigger Barcelona release clause

Manchester United and Liverpool are in a four-way scrap to sign a Real Madrid forward whose exit is possible thanks to Kylian Mbappe, while Chelsea hope it’s second time lucky with a Barcelona star and an Arsenal transfer is OFF – all in Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MBAPPE IN, RODRYGO OUT?

Man Utd, Liverpool and two other heavy-hitting Premier League sides are all sensing an opportunity to sign Real Madrid ace Rodrygo, according to a report.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are already one of the most formidable in Europe, though will have a lethal new cutting edge next season.

While it’s yet to be officially confirmed by Real Madrid or the player himself, the overwhelming expectation is Mbappe will leave PSG and sign with Los Blancos as a free agent this summer. The BBC are among many who’ve claimed an agreement has already been reached.

Aside from Mbappe, Brazilian wonderkid Endrick will also arrive in the Spanish capital. Despite being just 17 years of age, Endrick will not be loaned out and the view in Madrid is Endrick is ready to make an instant impact.

Ancelotti will thus have an embarrassment of riches in the final third, with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo also at his disposal.

However, according to Spanish outlet Sport, Rodrygo could be the odd man out and a blockbuster switch to the Premier League is touted.

Firstly, it’s important to acknowledge Sport state the 23-year-old sees his long-term future in Madrid and is not angling to leave despite being well aware he may soon spend more time on the bench than he’d like.

However, Sport add Man Utd and Liverpool, along with Man City and Arsenal too, are all ‘closely monitoring’ the Brazil winger’s situation.

If they receive the slightest hint Rodrygo is warming to the idea of leaving, it’s suggested the English sides won’t hesitate to back up their interest with big bids.

Offers of at least €100m required

On that front, Sport state the bidding for Rodrygo would have to begin at €100m for Real Madrid to consider cashing in.

Rodrygo is tied down to the Bernabeu until 2028, so there’s no pressure on the club to sell for a discounted price.

Rodrygo is right-footed, though going against the grain in the modern game, operates primarily on the right flank.

As such, he would appear to make sense as a transfer target for Man Utd given the Red Devils will listen to offers for Antony, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho this summer.

Regarding Liverpool, Rodrygo could be viewed as the long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

Arsenal already have Bukayo Saka locked in for their right wing role. Man City are yet to sign a suitable replacement for Riyad Mahrez and there have been claims Jack Grealish could be sold this summer to help fund the signing of a new wideman.

Piggybacking on Sport’s report, Football Espana stated one possible scenario is Rodrygo elects to stay with Real Madrid for the 2024/25 campaign before making a decision on his future in 2025.

That course of events would give Rodrygo a full season to discover first hand just how far down the pecking order he’s fallen following the arrivals of Mbappe and Endrick.

Rodrygo has racked up 51 goal contributions for Real Madrid since the start of last season (32 goals, 19 assists).

CHELSEA TO REIGNITE BARCELONA DEAL

Chelsea failed with an attempt to sign young Barcelona centre-back Pau Cubarsi before he signed a contract extension. But with the deal containing an extremely modest release clause of just €10m, the Blues are expected to reignite their interest this summer. Barca will attempt to rebuff the interest by forging another new deal with Cubarsi that significantly raises the clause. (Mundo Deportivo)

Bayer Leverkusen CEO, Fernando Carro, has poured cold water on strong claims Xabi Alonso will replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. “Xabi Alonso has a contract until 2026 and there is no reason to doubt that he will stay here,” said Carro. (Fernando Carro)

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski has been championed as the next captain of Sweden and would take the armband off Man Utd’s Victor Lindelof if a change is made. (Aftonbladet)

Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and PSG are all circling over PSV Eindhoven winger, Johan Bakayoko. The 20-year-old left-footer will cost between €50m-€60m to sign. (Sky Germany and L’Equipe)

Bayern Munich WILL NOT make an attempt to hire Jurgen Klopp as their next manager this summer. Bayern chief Max Eberl will respect Klopp’s wish to take a sabbatical and not make the call. (Max Eberl)

ONE ARSENAL DEAL SIGNED, ANOTHER FALLS THROUGH

Takehiro Tomiyasu has signed a new contract with Arsenal running until 2026 (option for 2026/27 included). The deal comes at just the right time given a summer swoop for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato is OFF (Arsenal and Fabrizio Romano)

Thibaut Courtois’ season is over having undergone his second knee surgery of the campaign. Courtois had only just returned from ACL surgery, though has now gone under the knife to repair the meniscus in his right knee. (Real Madrid)

The likeliest outcome is Bayern Munich will not offer a contract extension to veteran striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who’ll leave the club as a free agent this summer. A move to Saudi Arabia or Qatar are serious next options. (Sky Germany)

Timo Werner would love to sign for Tottenham outright. Spurs can turn his loan spell permanent through their £15m option to buy this summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

Barcelona have installed Everton’s Amadou Onana as their No 1 target to fill the void left by Sergio Busquets last summer. Andreas Christensen has deputised in the engine room this season, though Onana is viewed as the long-term plan. (Football Espana)

EX-LIVERPOOL STAR’S TRANSFER REGRET

Ex-Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted he wanted to return to the Netherlands and sign for Feyenoord when leaving PSG last summer. But with the move not financially viable for Feyenoord, Wijnaldum instead signed with Saudi side Al-Ettifaq. (Georginio Wijnaldum speaking to ESPN)

Atalanta hold genuine interest in signing Birmingham City midfielder, Jordan James. Birmingham have thus far held out for around €10m, though Atalanta hope they’ll lower their demands. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Man Utd and Arsenal are the ‘biggest threats’ standing between AC Milan and a move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutchman, 22, has returned figures of 11 goals and six assists in 30 matches across all competitions this season. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

MLS side LAFC are in ‘advanced talks’ with France’s all-time leading scorer, Olivier Giroud. The 37-year-old’s contract at AC Milan will expire at season’s end. (The Athletic)

The upcoming Paris Olympics is causing concern for clubs who harbour high profile French players. Any player taking part will have their pre-season and the beginning of next season heavily disrupted. France hope to include William Saliba (Arsenal) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) and Kylian Mbappe (potentially Real Madrid) in their squad, though clubs are resistant. (Various)