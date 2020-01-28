Manchester United have reportedly finally agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign Portugal playmaker Bruno Fernandes.

Sky Sports claims that the Red Devils have increased their offer to Sporting for Fernandes twice in the past 24 hours, the second for a deal worth €80m (£67.76m).

After weeks of negotiations, Ed Woodward has agreed a deal with Sporting’s director Hugo Viana which could see United pay an initial fee of €55m, plus add-ons with the deal eventually rising to €80m.

Sporting would receive a further €10m from United if Fernandes achieves what are considered easily reachable targets and an additional €15m if more difficult targets are met. It is understood that the clauses include Fernandes winning the Ballon d’Or.

The report adds that Barca have offered a slightly larger fee for the playmaker, however a significant part of that figure would not be paid until the summer.

So it would appear that for the first time since the January transfer window opened that United and Sporting are in agreement on the value of the player.

Reports in Spain had claimed that Barcelona were in talks with Sporting and had proposed a deal until 2025, although they would have loaned Fernandes to Valencia until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The player is now expected to head to Old Trafford for a medical, with personal terms unlikely to cause an issue before the window closes on Friday.

Meanwhile, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has some ambitious summer plans and signing Uruguay forward Maxi Gomez is on his agenda.

In need of attacking reinforcements following Marcus Rashford’s injury, Manchester United were said to be looking for a new forward this January.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER via Sport Witness claim that United have drawn up a “list of priorities” as he looks to reshape his squad.

And while Edinson Cavani and Islam Slimani have been mentioned as potential targets, the latest report claims Solskjaer’s attention has been drawn to Valencia’s Uruguayan forward Gomez. Read more…