Man Utd firmly in the mix as Ligue 1 outfit braced for multiple January bids for midfield sensation

Premier League rivals are reportedly showing an interest in Manchester United transfer target Angel Gomes ahead of the January transfer window, with firm offers expected to be made.

The diminutive midfielder’s game has blossomed while at Lille after he quit Old Trafford back in 2020 and moved to the Ligue 1 side on a free transfer.

Although United had high hopes for the 24-year-old, Gomes chose to let his contract run down in the search for regular game time at another club – a move that turned out to be a shrewd one.

Indeed, Gomes’ performances at Lille, and with Lee Carsley at England Under-21 level, led to a senior call-up from the interim Three Lions coach for the recent Nations League outings.

That led to Gomes winning his first two caps for his country and, after making a big impression, he is now on the radar of a number of top sides – largely down to the fact that he could be available for a bargain fee given that his contract expires in the summer of 2025.

And now a fresh report from The Telegraph has revealed that Lille are braced for January offers for Gomes, with United in particular keeping a close eye on his situation.

The report adds that the French side could be tempted to sell the player for a cut-price fee in the new year rather than risk losing him for nothing a few months later.

However, United will have stiff competition if they want to bring Gomes back to Old Trafford, with Tottenham and Newcastle known admirers, while TT understands that Liverpool also hold an interest in the midfielder.

Ashworth will have to move fast to secure Gomes return

That interest means new United sporting director Dan Ashworth will need to move quickly if Erik ten Hag does indeed want United to re-sign their former player.

If Gomes is made available, especially for a bargain fee, it’s a signing that actually makes plenty of sense for the Old Trafford outfit given their reliance on aging duo Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

United were willing to allow both of them to leave in the summer transfer window but found no takers, so they are clearly planning for a future without either player over the course of the next two transfer windows.

Gomes is known for having outstanding technical ability and agility and works brilliantly in tight spaces due to his lower centre of gravity. He also has an excellent passing range and the ability to play as a No.8 or as a No.10, as he has shown during his time at Lille.

Indeed, despite being a similar type of player, he could actually prove to be a nice foil for Kobbie Mainoo going forward – especially since Manuel Ugarte was signed over the summer as the club’s new defensive midfield pivot.

Former United skipper Roy Keane is clearly a fan, having praised Gomes after he impressed in England’s Nations League opener against the Republic of Ireland in early September.

Keane said: “You know what, the first you thing you look at was he looked comfortable out there. Obviously, the game, you could say it was dead and buried, but he looked comfortable out on the pitch.

“He looked comfortable in possession, he looked like he belonged out there, he’s had to go away and leave Manchester United, a big club, to go out for experience and get regular football.

“His body language as well, he doesn’t look giddy; some players look a bit nervous, but he looks comfortable and he looked full of beans, as you’d expect.”

United pushing for winger signing as Real eye Dalot

In other United news, the Red Devils are willing to go “all out” to seal the signing of top Barcelona target Nico Williams in the January window, reports in Spain claim, with trusted journalist David Ornstein also offering an intriguing insight into the Red Devils’ transfer priorities heading into 2025.

The 22-year-old burst into the limelight last season, playing a part in 27 goals (eight goals, 19 assists) for Athletic Club, before then playing a leading role as Spain deservedly won the 2024 European Championships.

That saw him emerge as a top target for Barcelona, who were ultimately dissuaded by the fact that his €55m (£45.9m, $61.4m) exit clause needed to be paid in full and in one initial installment.

Now with that release fee still active, Fichajes claims Sir Jim Ratcliffe is “willing to make a considerable financial effort” to sign the winger.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are eyeing United star Diogo Dalot as a backup target in case they fail to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, a fresh report has claimed.

IN FOCUS – Gomes v Mainoo league stats 2023/24

There are plenty of similarities between the two England midfielders, in terms of the pockets of space they look to occupy, so we thought it would be a good idea to see how the two compared in the league last season.

Angel Gomes v Kobbie Mainoo league stats 2023/24

