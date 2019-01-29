Memphis Depay has set himself a target of playing for one of “five best” clubs in Europe.

The forward, who was a high-profile flop at Manchester United, has revealed he has set his sights on a move to one of Europe’s massive clubs – naming Premier League pair Chelsea and Manchester City.

He signed for United under Louis van Gaal in June 2015 for £31million from PSV Eindhoven and described his transfer at the time as “a dream come true”.

Big things were expected from Depay but he managed only seven goals in 53 appearances and eventually joined Lyon for £16million in 2017.

Depay, 24, has rejuvenated his career and is in his second season with French side Lyon, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists so far this term.

The Netherlands international is under contract at the Ligue 1 outfit until 2021, but he is looking at where he may go next.

“Lyon is a big club, but not one of the five best in Europe,” Depay told Helden magazine. “I want to go to a club like Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich…”

“I want to go to a city that suits me and a club that suits me, to a team that really wants to play football.

“I always talk about Real Madrid, a royal club, white shirts with gold. But I’m focused right now on Lyon, and then we see where I end up.”