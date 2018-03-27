Man Utd flop responds to talk of big-money move to Milan

Memphis Depay has refused to close the door on a move to AC Milan after being questioned on his future with Lyon.

The former Ajax star has revitalised his career in Ligue 1 after a turbulent spell at Manchester United and it was reported last week that the Dutchman has emerged as a key summer target for AC Milan technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

And having been watched on several occasions by the Serie A giants in recent weeks, Milan are ready to make a firm approach for his services, according to multiple reports in the Italian press.

And Depay, who helped Holland beat Portugal 3-0 on Monday night, was refusing to close the door on the idea of moving to Milan when questioned about their interest.

“I’m focused on Lyon. I live day by day. I get up every morning and thank God for giving me the opportunity to play football,” he said. “If clubs are interested in me, this is certainly not the time to talk about it.

“But AC Milan are a great club and a great team with a great history, but there are a lot of big clubs around the world.”

