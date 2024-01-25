Man Utd flop with zero goals vows to ‘come back different’ despite Ratcliffe’s brutal sale demand

Manchester United are willing to offload Antony for £50m, but the winger’s agent has vowed his client is determined to fight for his place at the club.

The 23-year-old, who was signed for an eye-watering £86m in 2022, has failed to score a single goal or make an assist so far this season.

Erik ten Hag has started the former Ajax star in 11 matches this season but the manager seems to be growing frustrated from his lack of potency in attack.

Ten Hag opted to start Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford ahead of Antony in Man Utd’s last game.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk last week, Man Utd are actively trying to find a buyer for the winger before the January transfer window slams shut.

This is largely down to the club’s minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is keen for the Red Devils to cut their losses on Antony this month.

However, quotes from his agent, Junior Pedroso, suggest that Antony has not been informed of Man Utd’s plan to sell him.

Antony’s agent speaks out on his shocking form

In an interview with United in Focus, Pedroso said that Antony is well aware of his need to start scoring goals for Man Utd to ensure his long-term future at the club.

“Manchester has so far not communicated any interest in transferring him in either the January or summer window,” the agent said.

“Antony is well aware though that he ‘needs to score and provide assists’ when he returns to the team.

“Antony is focused on these four months of the season so he can improve his performance, knowing that he needs to score goals and assists. This is his focus. Today our head is on Manchester United.

“He knows very well that he needs to score, there’s no point in just playing good games, he has to score goals and provide assists.

“He is very coherent about this. He will come back different, his head has become a little key and certainly in these four months he will show much more than he showed this season.”

Pedroso’s interview comes amid rumours that Man Utd are considering bringing in Sporting Lisbon star Marcus Edwards as a replacement for him.

Meanwhile, other wingers could still leave Old Trafford this month.

Facundo Pellistri is on the verge of joining Granada on loan despite claims of a late hijack attempt from Roma.

Sunderland remain interested in re-signing Amad Diallo on loan, although Ten Hag is reluctant to sanction his exit, and young prospect Omari Forson is also yet to extend his contract – which will expire in June – amid interest from Tottenham and West Ham.

