Clubs showing interest in Florian Wirtz, including Manchester United and Bayern Munich, will reportedly have to pay a nine-figure sum to sign the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder.

The 18-year-old has made waves early on this season, making his first cap for Germany’s national team. What’s more, that outing made him the third-youngest debutant for his country. The international rise comes following impressive club-level progression.

Indeed, Wirtz has scored three goals and assisted four others in the Bundesliga this term.

As a result of his form, a recent report claimed that Man Utd and Arsenal are monitoring a potential raid on Leverkusen.

According to AS, German champions Bayern are also in the hunt. However, all three clubs could face a struggle to prise him away from his current Bundesliga employers.

Leverkusen want €100million (£86million) for their star teenage talent. Furthermore, recent Chelsea signing Kai Havertz forms part of that fee logic.

The German club sold Havertz to Chelsea last summer for, according to AS, an initial €80million (£69million). That fee could rise to €100million if the midfielder hits certain targets.

Nevertheless, Leverkusen reportedly believe that Wirtz could ‘surpass’ the player who scored the winning goal in last season’s Champions League final.

As such, they want to make Wirtz their new record sale if he does leave.

The teenager only signed a new deal with Leverkusen in May and that runs until the summer of 2026. AS, though, claims that his exit could happen in 2023.

The midfielder may have enjoyed a standout season so far, but he is already an established Leverkusen star.

He made his Bundesliga debut in May 2020 – as the youngest player in his club’s history – and has racked up 39 further league outings since.

Wirtz told he is total package

Speaking during the recent international break, Germany manager Hansi Flick heaped praise on Wirtz.

“Florian is just a huge asset for this team through his carefreeness,” Flick said.

“He’s simply an outstanding technician, loves to play, very creative, has a good shot, runs hard and is quick. He’s got a good total package.”

Leverkusen have made a solid start to the Bundesliga season. They sit fourth in the table after five games.

