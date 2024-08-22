Manchester United are lining up two more deals – one a signing and the other an exit – to follow Manuel Ugarte’s arrival, while a risky Liverpool exit is looming on the back of a confirmed sale and Arsenal have lodged a stunning cash-plus-player proposal – all in Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

LEFT-BACK AND WINGER MOVES AFTER UGARTE

Man Utd are lining up one of the Premier League’s best left-backs as well as the exit of a high profile winger to Spain, with plenty more moves expected once the Manuel Ugarte deal is confirmed.

Ugarte, 23, is primed to become Man Utd’s fifth major signing of the summer. Personal terms are already in place and Man Utd and PSG are closing in on an agreement worth €60m/£51m.

Whether Man Utd will sign Ugarte outright or seal a loan that contains an obligation to buy is still to be determined.

However, either scenario would wind up with Ugarte joining Man Utd and PSG receiving their target €60m valuation by 2025 at the latest.

The Uruguayan has been earmarked as the perfect partner for Kobbie Mainoo in midfield. But interestingly, Ugarte’s arrival might not spell the end of Casemiro’s career at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian has returned in far better physical condition this season and per the Sun, the impressed Erik ten Hag has shelved plans to offload Casemiro before the August 30 deadline.

However, one player who may well depart over the coming week is winger Jadon Sancho.

Barcelona prepare loan bid as permanent sale hopes fade

Sancho and Ten Hag have mended fences following their public spat last season. However, Sancho is down the pecking order and Man Utd are open to selling for £40m.

As yet, no club has shown a willingness to spring his signing at that price. With just over a week remaining in the window, speculation is rife Man Utd will accept another loan exit.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona are ready to make a loan approach for Sancho.

Barcelona had initially hoped to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao to reform the winger pairing with Lamine Yamal that fired Spain to glory at Euro 2024.

But with Williams staying at Athletic and interest in Liverpool’s Luis Diaz coming to nothing, Barcelona are turning their attention to Sancho.

The fact Sancho may soon be available on loan also helps Barcelona who continue to struggle financially.

However, Sport did suggest Man Utd would demand Barcelona pay ALL of the player’s salary during the loan. Sancho is among Man Utd’s top earners, pocketing well in excess of £300,000-a-week.

Man Utd eyeing audacious Fulham raid

Elsewhere, Man Utd’s incomings might not end with Ugarte, with a left-back to offset the frequent injury absences of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia being eyed.

Ben Chilwell has been offered to Man Utd with his future now certain to lay away from Chelsea. Free agent Marcos Alonso has also been discussed at Old Trafford in case they move for a shorter-term option.

But per GiveMeSport, Man Utd could move for one of the Premier League’s finest left-backs and place real pressure on Shaw by signing Antonee Robinson of Fulham.

The USA international has been linked with Liverpool in recent times who are beginning to plan for life after Andy Robertson.

But per GMS, Man Utd could swoop first for the 27-year-old who was named Fulham’s player of the season for the 2023/24 campaign.

Robinson is contracted to Fulham until 2028 and will not come cheaply. As such, whether United have the funds to sign the American may hinge on the Ugarte move being a loan, thus delaying the payment for the Uruguayan until 2025.

RISKY LIVERPOOL EXIT LOOMING; ANOTHER SALE ANNOUNCED

LaLiga side Celta Vigo are readying a loan approach for Liverpool midfielder, Stefan Bajcetic. Liverpool are open to loaning out the specialist No 6, though are demanding guarantees on playing time. The move would appear to be a risky one from Liverpool’s perspective given the importance of the No 6 position under Arne Slot and the lack of specialised options available to the new manager. (Faro de Vigo)

RB Salzburg have confirmed the acquisition of Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark. A five-year contract has been penned, with the Reds receiving £10m from the sale. A hefty 17.5 percent sell-on clause has also been inserted. (RB Salzburg and Paul Joyce)

Al-Hilal are in talks to sign Man City full-back Joao Cancelo. The 30-year-old will be paid £360,000-a-week if completing a move slated to cost €38m/£32.3m. (Saudi press and Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are seeking to sell Andreas Christensen and hope to collect €25m from a sale. The Dane is reportedly on the radars of Man Utd and Tottenham. (Sport)

Fulham have completed a £20m plus £5m in add-ons deal to sign Sander Berge from Burnley. (Fulham FC)

Sevilla are primed to sign Brighton left-back Valentin Barco on a straight loan. Brighton are pushing ahead with a move for Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu, hence the Barco exit. (Various)

Man Utd have completed their sale of Facundo Pellistri to Panathinaikos for €6m plus €2m in add-ons. United have successfully inserted an eye-catching 45 percent sell-on clause. (Man Utd and Fabrizio Romano)

ARSENAL TRANSFER TO BE FINALISED TODAY

Arsenal will finalise the signing of Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino TODAY. (Marca)

Barcelona and PSG were both interest in signing Matthijs De Ligt, though the Dutchman prioritised a reunion with Erik ten Hag at Man Utd. (The Athletic)

West Ham ‘100 percent’ plan to retain midfielder Edson Alvarez despite the signing of Guido Rodriguez and their pursuit of PSG’s Carlos Soler. (Sky Deutschland)

Speculation linking West Ham’s Konstantinos Mavropanos with a return to Bundesliga side Stuttgart is wide of the mark. (Florian Plettenberg)

Newly-promoted Serie A side Como are continuing their eye-catching recruitment drive with moves for Sergi Roberto (free agent), Nico Paz (Real Madrid) and Max Perrone (Man City). Como have already signed familiar faces Pepe Reina, Alberto Moreno, Raphael Varane and Andrea Belotti this window. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal have offered Jakub Kiwior plus £43m to sign Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman. (Italian press)

NAPOLI ACCELERATE BRIGHTON, CHELSEA, MAN UTD RAIDS

Napoli director, Giovanni Manna, has been in England to wrap up a triple swoop for Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Scott McTominay (Man Utd) and Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea). (Sky Italia)

The first of that trio of deals has been verbally agreed, with Napoli sealing a deal worth roughly €18m to poach Gilmour from Brighton. (Fabrizio Romano)

Fulham have agreed a deal with Lyon to sign 21-year-old attacker, Rayan Cherki. The accepted bid is worth £16.7m (L’Equipe and Daily Mail)

Barcelona are weighing up an approach to sign Juventus forward Federico Chiesa. Juve are willing to accept just €15m given Chiesa has entered the final year of his deal. (ESPN)

Liverpool are on the cusp of striking a full agreement with Valencia to sign goalkeeper Giorgio Mamardashvili for €35m/£29.7m. Mamardashvili will spend the 2024/25 season loaned back to Valencia who have successfully negotiated a sell-on clause too. (Fabrizio Romano)

Atletico Madrid require a major sale (potentially Samu Omorodion) before they can complete their window by signing a high profile left-sided centre-back such as David Hancko or Piero Hincapie. If Atleti cannot finance a major move they’ll consider a cheaper swoop for Clement Lenglet of Barcelona instead. (Mundo Deportivo)

Crystal Palace have bid €14m for Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix. The centre-back is Palace’s No 1 target to replace Joachim Andersen who is joining Fulham for £30m. (Kicker)