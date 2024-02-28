Man Utd-friendly agent ready to do Liverpool massive favour in chase to sign €40-50m attacking sensation

Borussia Dortmund star Donyell Malen could end up at Liverpool this summer and he might just have an agent favoured by Manchester United to thank for ending up at Anfield.

SportBILD reports that Dortmund sporting director Sebastien Kehl ‘urgently needs transfer money’ for the upcoming summer window but, unlike in recent seasons, he does not have an Erling Haaland or Jude Bellingham to sell.

The report states that the German side view forward Malen as their best chance of recouping a significant fee and value him between €40-50million.

The 25-year-old has been in excellent form this season, scoring 12 goals and adding three assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

And BILD adds that Dortmund will allow him to leave this summer in order to maximise his transfer value.

The Netherlands international is already thought to have started planning his departure from the club, having moved from Rafaela Pimenta’s agency in November to join SEG, the Dutch ‘XXL company’ run by Maikel Stevens, who ‘recently carried out all of Manchester United’s transfers’.

And while it’s suggested that United could also be in the mix for Malen, given Stevens’ involvement’, Liverpool are still thought to be the firm frontrunners for his signature as they continue to monitor potential Mo Salah replacements.

Interest from Liverpool and United in the player certainly goes back some time, although it was always Jurgen Klopp pressing for a potential transfer.

The fact the German will be on his way this summer is not expected to alter their stance on a summer swoop especially, if as expected, Xabi Alonso is announced as the next Anfield chief.

Alonso aware of Malen qualities

The Spaniard is well aware of Malen’s qualities having watched him first-hand while steering Bayer Leverkusen well clear at the top of the Bundesliga this season.

Malen’s price tag has also dropped a little from the €60m Liverpool have been quoted before, which makes him an even more intriguing option for the Merseysiders.

Previous reports suggested that while Malen has stated in the past his desire to move Old Trafford, Liverpool’s interest remains more concrete as they weigh up fresh attacking options for the summer.

At this stage, however, so much depends on what happens with Salah’s future in the wake of Klopp’s impending exit.

The Egypt winger remains a major target for clubs in Saudi Arabia and could end up quitting Anfield after seven years and 205 goals for the club so far.

