Man Utd fringe star agrees move – but confusion reigns over fee

Daley Blind is on the brink of re-signing for former club Ajax following positive talks over the last few days.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Blind has agreed personal terms with his former employers as his four-year stint at Manchester United draws to a close.

The midfielder/defender has fallen out of favour at the club under Jose Mourinho after making only 10 Premier League and Champions League starts last season.

Blind, who arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax in 2014 and was a key player for United under Louis van Gaal, cost United £13.8million, but has just 12 month left on his contract and now looks likely to move on.

According to the reports in Holland, United are asking for a huge €17m fee for the versatile star. United triggered the 12-month option on his contract earlier this year in order to protect his value.

Yet the Manchester Evening News reckons Blind, now 28, will be allowed to leave for a more modest €12m.

The utility man almost left United for Roma on deadline day in January, according to the player’s father.

Former Ajax and Holland manager Danny Blind told LaRoma24 that Mourinho blocked his son’s exit because he wanted Blind to be part of his squad until the summer.

Sky Italia claimed Roma were aiming to secure a loan deal with option to buy for the Dutch international, but Blind Snr. claimed the deal was clocked.

“Time is running out because it’s the last day of the transfer window,” he said in January.

“I can confirm that Roma want him but Manchester United don’t want to let him go on loan, only on a permanent basis in the summer.

“It’s really difficult [to negotiate a move] because Manchester United want to keep him to play in the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup.”

Since then, however, United have made it clear they wouldn’t stand in the player’s way, with Blind keen to rejoin the club for whom he made 143 appearances between 2008 and 2014.

In his four years at Old Trafford, Blind has played 141 times, contributing six goals.

