Manchester United have reportedly emerged as the frontrunners, ahead of Liverpool and Tottenham, to sign Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli this summer.

Castrovilli has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Serie A this season, having finally been given his chance in the Fiorentina first team after a two-year loan with Cremonese in the Italian second tier.

The 23-year-old has started 24 of Fiorentina’s 26 league games, scoring three times and adding two assists, while he was also handed his senior international debut in November 2019.

And according to TodosFichajes, United are the best placed of the three Premier League teams to seal a deal for the highly-rated midfield star.

Indeed, the report adds that Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already a big admirer of Castrovilli and views him as a long-term mainstay of United’s midfield.

TodosFichajes goes on to state that the Old Trafford club have already been in contact with Fiorentina, who have already turned down bids of €45million for the player but could do business at around €50m.

Meanwhile, Roma have made a significant breakthrough in their attempts to sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United, according to a report.

Smalling moved to the Serie A on loan last summer after Harry Maguire’s arrival restricted his game time at United.

The defender has enjoyed his time in Italy and several reports have said he wants to stay.

However, up to this point, the sticking point for cash-strapped Roma has been United’s valuation of Smalling.

The Red Devils are reportedly demanding upwards of £20million for the player, although Corriere dello Sport claims an agreement is now “one step away”. Read more…