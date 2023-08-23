Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd fund €30m move for top target with shock Lindelof sale; Tottenham talks for €40m Feyenoord star seen as dream Kane successor

Manchester United will trigger a deal to sign their top target this week, but will sacrifice the shock sale of Victor Lindelof to make it happen, Tottenham are talking to a €40m-rated striker as Harry Kane’s successor, while Leeds are in talks with a Serie A side over the sale of a €2m-rated left-back.

MAN UTD TO TRIGGER SOFYAN AMRABAT DEAL IN ‘NEXT 72 HOURS’

Manchester United are expected to inform Fiorentina they plan to meet their €30m asking price for Sofyan Amrabat before the end of this week.

The Moroccan star has found himself a man in demand in recent months after starring for his country at the World Cup and helping La Viola reach the UEFA Conference League final.

And with his deal due to expire next summer, demand for the 27-year-old’s services is high with Liverpool and United seemingly battling it out for his services.

Reports, however, have claimed that the all-action midfielder prefers a move to United and to play again under Erik ten Hag, who managed him during their time together at Utrecht.

Fiorentina, though, are growing impatient by United’s failure to trigger a deal and il Corriere dello Sport claims they have set United a ’48 to 72 hour deadline’ to signal their intentions to buy him.

However, United are determined to land their man and have reportedly made it clear to Amrabat’s people that the move will go ahead. As a result, they plan to meet Fiorentina’s deadline by triggering a €30m deal. United, however, don’t want to pay the fee entirely up front and would prefer a structure that gives La Viola a guaranteed €25m with the rest made up in bonuses and add-ons.

He will become their fifth signing of the summer, following on from Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Jonny Evans.

Man Utd to fund Amrabat signing with shock sale of Victor Lindelof

To help fund United’s signing of Amrabat, reports in France claim United are now open to the unexpected sale of Victor Lindelof.

The Red Devils are well blessed for central defensive options with Evans added as cover for first-choice Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

And while United had hoped to sell their fourth-choice centre-half in Harry Maguire, it seems all avenues are now closed down for the England man with West Ham buying Konstantinos Mavropanos instead and no other suitors coming forwards for the 30-year-old.

With Ten Hag now expecting Maguire to stay, attention has now turned to the possible exit instead of Lindelof.

The Swede, who is currently third in United’s pecking order, is now the subject of surprise interest from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

And according to RMC Sport, they are ready to offer United a sizeable fee for the 59-times capped Sweden defender as a possible successor for Arthur Theate.

The Belgian defender, who has been linked with Liverpool and Fulham, is now expected to sign for RB Leipzig for €30m as a replacement for Josko Gvardiol.

As a replacement, Rennes have identified Lindelof, with his sale then allowing United to complete a deal for Amrabat in return.

READ MORE: Man Utd transfer collapses, but cheaper alternative signing quickly agreed

TOTTENHAM IN TALKS OVER €40M SANTIAGO GIMENEZ DEAL

Tottenham are in talks with the agent of Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez having tabled a €40m bid to the Eredivisie champions. The Mexico striker is the man Ange Postecoglou has settled on as Harry Kane’s replacement. (Jovenes Futbolistas)

Fulham are looking to sign Moise Kean from Juventus and are ‘moving fast’ to tie up a €25m agreement. (Goal)

Bologna are in talks with Nottingham Forest over deals for Remo Freuler and Danilo, with the Tricky Trees keen on signing the Serie A side’s star man Nicolas Dominguez. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Atletico Madrid remain committed to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham but their chances of a deal rest on player sales first. But once one of Saul Niguez, Joao Felix or Yannick Carrasco leave, the Rojoblancos will trigger a €30m deal. (AS)

Barcelona have seen a loan offer for Giovani Lo Celso rejected by Tottenham with the Premier League side only willing to consider the permanent sale of the Argentine. (Sport)

Barcelona, meanwhile, remain fixed on the signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid but need to generate funds first with Ez Abde and Ansu Fati both up for sale. (Sport)

Liverpool have seen an opening €30m bid for Fluminense midfielder Andre knocked back despite the Brazil international saying ‘yes’ to a move to Anfield. (ESPN)

PSG STAR HUGO EKITIKE TO CHOOSE BETWEEN WEST HAM AND MILAN

PSG will not stand in Hugo Ekitike’s way this summer over a €40m move with the striker having a straight choice between West Ham and AC Milan. (various)

Benjamin Pavard was left devastated by Bayern Munich’s decision to block his move to Manchester United, with the Frenchman now set to seal a move to Inter Milan instead. (SportsBILD)

Roma’s general manager Lina Souloukou is flying to London, fuelling speculation that a move for Romelu Lukaku is in the works. (Tuttomercatoweb)

West Ham are planning a third offer for Mohammed Kudos despite seeing their second offer worth €42m rejected by Ajax. (Fabrizio Romano)

Lazio remain locked in talks over a deal for Matteo Guendouzi with Marseille looking for €20m and the Serie A side hoping to spend nearer €15m. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Marseille, meanwhile, are interested in signing AC Milan wide-man Alexis Saelemaekers on loan with an option to buy. (Foot Mercato)

Chelsea are readying a £60m approach to Lyon to sign highly-rated 20-year-old pair Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola. (various)

SALERNITANA LOOKING TO TALK LEEDS INTO LEO HJELDE SALE

Salernitana are trying to sign Leeds United’s Leo Hjelde on a loan deal with the Whites wanting to sell the Norwegian for €2m. (Tutto Salerntana)

Nice want to sign Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne or Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri before the end of the transfer window. (L’Equipe)

Roma boss Jose Mourinho is ‘far from satisfied’ with the early performances of Leeds loanee Rasmus Kristensen and is already having second thoughts over his signing. (Corriere dello Sport)

Las Palmas have agreed a deal with Manchester City to loan Maximo Perrone for the season. The deal for the 20-year-old will not include a permanent option with City seeing the Argentine as having a big future at the Etihad. (Fabrizo Romano)

Barcelona star Ansu Fati could yet move to the Premier League this summer amid claims the Blaugrana are looking to sell and his agent Jorge Mendes is speaking to would-be suitors. (Sport)

Atletico Madrid’s recent signing Samu Omorodion will pick between Celta Vigo, Real Betis and Sevilla over whom to join on a season-long loan. (Marca)

Liverpool’s apparent plan to one day replace Mohamed Salah with PSV frontman Johan Bakayoko has caused widespread disbelief in the Dutch media. (Voetbal Primeur)