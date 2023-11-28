Man Utd plot game-changing £190m double raid on European giants; Casemiro upgrade identified

Manchester United are reportedly planning big-money moves for two Benfica players in January as Erik ten Hag looks to bridge the gap with the top four.

The Red Devils endured a difficult start to the season but their form has been much better of late – winning their last three Premier League matches.

They now sit in sixth place in the table, four points behind fourth-place Aston Villa. Despite their upturn in form, Ten Hag is looking to add some additions to his Man Utd squad in January.

A new striker seems to be one of Ten Hag’s priorities. Recent reports have suggested that former Chelsea man Timo Werner has emerged as a shock target, for example.

The Man Utd boss is also keen to strengthen in midfield and defence, however, with the futures of Casemiro and Raphael Varane currently in doubt.

Now, it seems that the Red Devils are planning January moves for two of Benfica’s best players. They will have to spend a lot of money to bring in both players, however.

Man Utd to step up Joao Neves pursuit

According to Portuguese outlet Record, Man Utd are set to intensify their efforts to sign talented Benfica defensive midfielder Joao Neves ahead of the January transfer window.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, it’s thought that Ten Hag sees him as his ideal long-term replacement for Casemiro, who is attracting interest from Saudi clubs.

Neves, 19, is widely considered to be one of the best young midfielders in Europe. He broke into the Benfica first team last season and has already become one of their most important players.

Neves has made 39 senior appearances to date for Benfica – including seven in the Champions League – scoring two goals and making two assists in the process.

A versatile player, he has the ability to play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder, so could provide cover in several positions for MAn Utd.

Record claim that the Red Devils are in the ‘front line’ to sign Neves with ‘capital letters’ but Benfica are said to be determined to keep him beyond the current campaign.

Benfica are reportedly reluctant to accept anything less than his buy-out clause in January – which currently stands at an eye-watering €120m (approx. £104,2m.)

A transfer for Neves could get even more expensive, however, as Benfica are keen to tie him down to a new contract that would see his release clause rise to €150m (approx. £130.2m)

Therefore, Man Utd will have to move quickly if they want to sign Neves in January. It remains to be seen whether they are willing to splash big amounts on the youngster this winter.

Man Utd also keen on Antonio Silva

Interestingly, Neves isn’t the only Benfica player Man Utd are considering a move for.

As mentioned, another of Ten Hag’s priorities is to bring in a top quality young centre-back to provide competition for the likes of Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire.

One of the defenders linked with a move to Old Trafford is Benfica star Antonio Silva. The 20-year-old, like his teammate Neves, is one of the most in-demand young players in Europe.

Silva has made 61 appearances in all competitions for Benfica so far, scoring six goals in the process.

West Ham, Liverpool and Arsenal have all made enquiries into Silva’s availability ahead of January, so Man Utd will face competition for his signature.

Sky Sports Germany claim that Silva will be Man Utd’s ‘number one’ defensive target at the end of the season. They are said to be keen to discuss contract details and a plan for the young Portugal star.

Silva has a release clause in his Benfica contract that becomes active next year. United would have to pay £86.7m if Benfica are not willing to negotiate a lower price.

The report claims that the Portuguese side ‘expect’ Silva to leave next summer despite knowing he will still have three years remaining on his contract.

Silva only signed an extension to his current deal earlier this season, which saw his release clause increase.

With that in mind, we could potentially see two of Benfica’s brightest talents make the switch to Old Trafford in the not too distant future.

