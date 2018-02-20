Man Utd get £80m boost as Real make shock Liverpool approach

Real Madrid are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can as a potential replacement for top Manchester United target Toni Kroos.

The Reds star is expected to quit Anfield this summer and has been strongly tipped to join Juventus on a free transfer when his contract runs out.

The reigning Serie A champions have been the favourites to land the Germany star ever since it became clear that he intended to run his contract down, although Bayern Munich and, surprisingly, Manchester City have also been mentioned as potential destinations for the 24-year-old.

The latest report report in Tuttosport claims that Can is currently focused on playing and will only turn his thoughts to which club he intends to join next from March.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

The report goes on to state that Real are exploring the possibility of bringing in the former Bayer Leverkusen star as they look to revamp their squad after a disastrous La Liga title defence.

Several top stars, as well as manager Zinedine Zidane, are being tipped to leave the Bernabeu at the end of the season, with experienced midfielder Kroos being one of them.

United boss Jose Mourinho is a big fan of Kroos and has been chasing the 28-year-old ever since taking over the Old Trafford hotseat in 2016.

The former Bayern Munich star is expected to cost around £80million if he does move on this summer, while Real are expected to use that cash to fund their expected £200m swoop for Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

More from Planet Sport: Where does Andy Murray’s Olympic gold rank in his top 10 achievements? (Tennis365)