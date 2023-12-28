Man Utd get green light to sign 116-goal striker in bargain deal – but Tottenham threaten transfer hijack

In-demand Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has reportedly confirmed he WILL leave the Bundesliga side in January, giving Manchester United serious hope of a deal despite claims Tottenham could look to beat them to his signature.

The Guinea attacker has been one of European football’s most deadly strikers this season, thundering home an impressive 17 goals in just 14 games this season in a record that sees him sat just behind the impossibly-good Harry Kane in the Bundesliga goalscoring charts.

However, Stuttgart know they are on a hiding to nothing over retaining their prized asset given a hugely-affordable exit clause that sits in Guirassy‘s deal with Die Roten.

Frustratingly for Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side that will allow the 27-year-old to depart for a mere €17m (just £14.8m). While that will see Stuttgart turn over a profit on his €9m (£7.8m) signing from Rennes, it is way below market value for a player, who in normal circumstances, would likely fetch at least double that.

Stuttgart, for their part, are desperate to tie Guirassy to a new deal that either removes that exit clause entirely, or places it at a far more realistic price.

However, a number of sides are hovering over a potential deal with Manchester United reportedly leading the Premier League charge.

Indeed, it was claimed by Fabrizio Romano earlier this week that Guirassy is one of three forwards United have held talks over ahead of the January window, with Timo Werner and Donyell Malen also under consideration.

United boss Erik ten Hag is desperate to give his side another option up front to ease the pressure on Rasmus Hojlund and in light of their struggles in front of goal this season.

Man Utd, Tottenham target Serhou Guirassy confirms transfer plans

To that end, it’s reported that new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe will provide the necessary funds for Ten Hag to sign a new striker in January.

They are far from the striker’s only suitors, however, with Tottenham also lurking as they bid to fill the sizeable hole left by Kane’s summer move to Bayern.

Given the bargain fee involved and the striker’s form in front of goal this season, it’s easy to see why Ange Postecoglou is keen to land the striker and amid claims he is hoping to beat United to Guirassy’s signature.

AC Milan and West Ham are also reportedly keen, though it’s reported a move to the Hammers is seen as less appealing for the 116-goal marksman.

Wherever he ends up, the player has now given reportedly informed Stuttgart that he has no intention of signing a new deal and does plan to quit the MHPArena in the new year.

That’s according to il Gazzetta dello Sport, who state Guirassy has now formally told his agent he is ‘ready to leave’ in January, and has given a transfer his personal green light.

Furthermore, they state that while no decision has been made yet over which club to join, he will give preference to the one with the ‘best project and salary’.

Guirassy currently earns an extremely most €45,000 a week (£39,000 a week) with Stuttgart and knows he will at the absolute minimum double his wages by sealing a move to the Premier League.

He is currently on a deal until summer 2026 at Stuttgart and reportedly wants to have those terms matched, along with that significant payrise, before committing to his next club.

