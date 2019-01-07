Man Utd get nod to rival Arsenal in race for £54m Real Madrid destroyer

Manchester United and Arsenal are ready to do battle for the signing of a Real Madrid midfielder, according to the latest reports.

United have seen results improve under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however one player who has so far failed to live up to expectations is £52million summer signing Fred.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk star has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League and was even forced to deny rumours of a rift with ex-boss Jose Mourinho.

Arsenal meanwhile are believed to be in search of upgrades on their current holding midfield options, such as Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, while Aaron Ramsey looks set to depart in summer at the latest.

According to Don Balon, both clubs are admirers of combative Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro despite his own struggles so far this season.

The report claims that the Brazil international could be available for £54million as Florentino Perez looks to raise money to fund a move for the club’s next ‘Galactico’.

Interestingly, former Real boss Zinedine Zidane has been linked with taking the United job during the summer, something which could give them the edge over the Gunners.