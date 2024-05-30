Manchester United are ready to sign a RB Leipzig winger and an Atletico Madrid left-back for a combined €80m, Arsenal are in talks over a deal for a Monaco midfielder, while a Real Madrid star has responded to talk of a move to Liverpool this summer.

Man Utd want Dani Olmo in €60m deal

Dan Ashworth want to kick-off the summer business at Manchester United by landing on a quality new right-winger in the form of Dani Olmo, according to a report.

The Red Devils finished a hugely-difficult season on a high note after beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final, claiming the second piece of silverware of the Erik ten Hag era as a result.

And while the future of the Dutchman in the Manchester United dug-out remains open to huge debate – the club are still to decide if Ten Hag should continue into a third season as manager – the one thing that can be said with any certainty is that the club will be taking the business of transfer incomings and outgoings out of the manager’s hands (whomever he may be) and into the responsibilities of a newly-formed transfers team led up by sporting director Ashworth.

And with Sir Jim Ratcliffe in charge of the purse strings and having the final say on all transfer dealings, the club have set their sights on up to five high-profile additions to strengthen their squad ahead of what they hope will be a far more consistent 2024/25 campaign.

To that end, United want a new centre-half, a left-back, a midfielder, a striker and a new right-winger to boost their options. Much of their spending capacity will be determined by outgoings too, but with Raphael Varane already departing – and with fellow high earners Casemiro and Jadon Sancho also likely to move on – United do have room in their budget for strengthen.

And with a new right-winger firmly on their radar, attention has now been placed on a possible deal to bring in Olmo to Old Trafford.

The Spain winger looks set to depart RB Leipzig this summer, with a €60m exit clause proving tempting to a number of top clubs.

The likes of Liverpool, Man City and Barcelona have all taken a look at the winger, who has 66 career goals in 297 games, this summer.

Man Utd see Spain winger as better option than Olise

However, Mundo Deportivo claims it is United who look most likely to win the race, with the 26-year-old’s wage demands also not seen as excessive.

The fact that Olmo can also operate as a No 10 makes him of added appeal and it’s claimed United now see Olmo as a better value for money option than Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, another player they have strongly looked at.

And while United are unable to offer the Champions League football the 33-times capped Spain star would crave, it’s reported he would be willing to make the sacrifice owing to the sheer attraction of signing for the Red Devils.

The strongest competition is likely to come from Manchester City, who could look to bring him if either Jack Grealish – a reported target for Bayern Munich – or Bernardo Silva – strongly linked with both PSG and Barcelona – depart.

DON’T MISS 👉 FIVE Man Utd signings to keep Ten Hag in situ and turn Red Devils into major force again

Atletico Madrid left-back also on Ashworth’s radar

One issue the club has made it a priority to fix this summer is the need for a new left-back after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was forced to fill in there during the FA Cup final.

The Red Devils have been hit by issues at left-back all season with Tyrell Malacia missing the entire season and Luke Shaw only managing 15 appearances across all competitions.

As a result, the capture of another option is high on their wishlist this summer.

Now per reports in Spain, a move is being planned to sign Atletico Madrid star Reinildo Mandava.

The 30-year-old missed the first three months of the season owing a knee injury so is not without his own issues in that regards. However, amid claims Atletico are willing to let the Mozambique international move on, an offer of just €20m will seemingly be enough to convince the LaLiga side to cash in and with Diego Simeone also planning wholesale changes to his squad.

Mandava has fallen down the pecking order under the Argentine, having only made seven LaLiga starts in the season just gone.

United’s path to the player could also be aided by claims Atletico are keen to sign Mason Greenwood this summer following his starring role while on loan with Getafe.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Joao Felix as part of a swap deal, but could yet ask for former Lille man Mandava instead.

LIVERPOOL STAR SET TO REJECT PSG MOVE

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has decided to stay at Anfield this summer despite reported interest from PSG – the club the centre-half has admitted in the past to having dreamt of playing for. (L’Equipe)

Chelsea are set to beat Real Madrid to another top young Brazilian talent with a move planned to bring Sport Recife’s 17-year-old right-back Pedro Lima to the club. The teenager – set to cost just €8m – has also been courted by PSG and Juventus. (AS)

Aston Villa have put up some resistance to Philippe Coutinho’s move to boyhood club Vasco da Gama after it emerged that Brazilian rivals Botafogo have made a cash offer to sign the player, and with Villa now asking the former to match the latter’s offer before a deal can be signed off. (Trivela)

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are in talks over a swap deal that would see high-profile stars Mason Greenwood and Joao Felix trade places. (Sport)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been told the time is right to leave the Etihad this summer and take up a lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia by Belgian journalist Filip Joos. (various)

Former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is strongly considering an offer to sign for Girona this summer despite already having an agreement in place to sign for Flamengo. (Relevo)

Man City are considering an approach for Werder Bremen star Michael Zetterer as Pep Guardiola considers selling Ederson this summer and promoting Stefan Ortega to No 1. (BILD)

REAL MADRID ATTACKER TO SPURN LIVERPOOL APPROACH

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo has insisted he has no plans to leave the Bernabeu this summer amid the imminent arrival of Kylian Mbappe and amid claims Liverpool were considering a move for the Brazilian star. (DAZN)

Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has refused to rule out his exit this summer, describing Premier League suitors Liverpool and Arsenal – who both want him as their new No 2 – as “very nice clubs”. (Voetbalzone)

Roma have put former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham up for sale this summer, while talks are underway with Paulo Dybala over signing an extension and removing his troubling €12m exit clause. (Corriere dello Sport)

Leicester are among the clubs vying to sign England international Abraham, who finished the season with a goal and an assist from 12 games after working his way back to fitness after a serious knee injury. (Leggo)

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek is to meet with the brother and agent of Ilkay Gundogan over a shock swoop to sign the former Man City midfielder this summer amid claims the midfielder was very much a ‘Xavi signing’. (Sport)

The renewal of long-serving Barcelona star Sergi Roberto is also now in some doubt with new coach Hansi Flick potentially willing to let the veteran star move on amid links to MLS side Inter Miami. (Sport)

Barcelona are also having second thoughts about the planned free-transfer signing of Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez with new boss Flick to have the final say on the pre-agreed deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan will have a budget of around €100m this summer and plan to sign four players: Joshua Zirkzee, Emerson Royal, Igor and Youssouf Fofana, though Tottenham’s €30m asking price for their defender looks problematic. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

New Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany is plotting a shock raid on Crystal Palace to sign teenage midfielder Adam Wharton after his incredible start to life with the Eagles. (various)

ARSENAL IN TALKS OVER MONACO MIDFIELDER SIGNING

Arsenal are in talks over a bargain deal for Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who can leave for a cut-price €20m to €25m this summer, and with the France midfielder seen as a possible upgrade for Thomas Partey. (L’Equipe)

Everton and West Ham have opened talks with Burnley over a deal for 22-year-old French defender Maxime Esteve, who is set to leave Turf Moor following the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League. (L’Equipe)

Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips will strongly consider a move abroad this summer with RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg and Roma among the suitors of the former Leeds man, who has seen hopes of a return to Elland Road extinguished by the Whites’ play-off failure. (various)

Real Betis are looking into a move to sign Real Madrid striker Juanmi Latasa, who will return to the Bernabeu this summer after a two-year loan with Getafe. (Marca)

Former Italy striker Luca Toni has advised AC Milan to make a big move to sign Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez this summer, believing the Argentina striker would relish the chance of becoming the main man at the San Siro and would be more suited to replacing Olivier Giroud than top target Joshua Zirkzee. (Tuttosport)

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi will be offered a contract extension to summer 2027, worth €6.5m a year and making him the second highest paid coach in Serie A behind incoming new Napoli boss Antonio Conte. (Corriere dello Sport)

Memphis Depay is on the lookout for a new club this summer after Ronald Koeman confirmed the winger will be leaving Atletico Madrid after an injury-ravaged spell in the Spanish capital. (Mundo Deportivo)

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot has decided the club will resist all offers, no matter the size, for Alisson Becker this summer amid claims of a hefty offer from Saudi Arabia for the Reds’ No 1. (Fabrizio Romano)