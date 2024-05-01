Man Utd gifted perfect chance at bargain signing of elite Onana upgrade after decade at Euro giants

Jan Oblak could be signed by Manchester United as an upgrade on Andre Onana

Jan Oblak could reportedly be made available by Atletico Madrid this summer after being aware they turned away interest from the likes of Manchester United last summer, and he’d welcome a Premier League move.

Oblak will have spent a decade with Atletico come the summer. During his 441 appearances with the Euro giants, he’s had a lot of success, both with the team and personally.

Firstly, he’s kept clean sheets in just under half (202) of his games for Atletico.

Unsurprisingly, that has seen him named the club’s player of the year once, in 2020/21. In that same season, Atletico won their first La Liga title since 2013/14, and Oblak conceded just 25 goals in the 38-game campaign.

Alongside league honours, he’s also been part of successes in the Europa League, as well as the Spanish Super Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

During his 10 years with the club, the successful goalkeeper has seen suitors in the form of Manchester United, Chelsea and many others.

In the same period Oblak has been with Atletico, United have been somewhat underwhelming – winning four trophies in 10 years, not long after a heavily dominant period.

United’s main keeper during their dry spell was David de Gea, and he was recently replaced by Andre Onana, who was underwhelming to begin with, but has begun to come around.

United gifted perfect Oblak snare chance

In any case, United could be prompted to go back in for Oblak after the latest reveal.

Diario AS reports the goalkeeper was aware of interest from United and Liverpool last summer, though the clubs were turned away by Atletico.

It’s believed he would be open to a move to the Premier League, though.

What’s more, it’s said Oblak could now be available, as Atletico will not turn away any offers from interested clubs this summer, and have their eye on a replacement – Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili.

That could leave United with a perfect chance to snare a keeper they have had their eyes on for a long time.

Further to that, it’s believed Atletico will have missed the boat to get a big fee for Oblak, so the Red Devils could get a bargain if they do go after him.

Oblak is Onana upgrade

After the poor start Onana had in the United net, and the fact Oblak is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, it’s not hard to see how he’d be an upgrade.

And even if Onana is seen as a better option for the long term, given he’s three years the Slovenian’s junior, for a small fee, it surely seems worth bringing Oblak in to give him competition.

He could give United some security at the back while also pushing his competitor to be a better keeper in the long run.

