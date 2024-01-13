Man Utd give Liverpool helping hand in signing Salah replacement by sending Sancho back to Dortmund

Liverpool have reportedly been given a helping hand in signing a potential Mohamed Salah replacement by Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho re-joined Borussia Dortmund on a six-month loan this week after being banished from the Man Utd squad by Erik ten Hag.

But Liverpool could benefit from the deal if Sancho rediscovers his previous form with Dortmund, where he previously netted 50 goals and contributed 63 assists in 137 matches.

He has already started well, picking up an assist on his second Dortmund debut in a 3-0 win over Darmstadt.

According to respected transfer journalist Christian Falk, a player identified as a target by Liverpool as a possible replacement for Salah could leave Dortmund as a result of Sancho’s return to Germany.

“Sancho’s arrival will put a lot of pressure on Donyell Malen. He could be sold immediately,’ Falk told CaughtOffside.

“There was an idea of a swap deal with Manchester United for Sancho – they didn’t go for it.

“But if there is an offer coming from the Premier League for Malen, Dortmund will be open to talks.”

READ MORE: Mo Salah only ranked No 3 in greatest African players ever as Yaya Toure names three Prem icons in top five

Liverpool could look to replace Salah with Malen

As mentioned by Falk, Man Utd did consider swapping Sancho for Malen plus cash but Erik ten Hag ultimately decided against this option.

Liverpool have been linked with Malen frequently over the past few years, with their interest most recently reported in November.

Malen signed for Dortmund in 2021 and has made 97 appearances to date for the German club. scoring 25 goals and making 16 assists in the process.

It was previously claimed that Jurgen Klopp saw the 24-year-old winger as a potential Salah successor, with the Egypt international still drawing interest from mega-rich clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool rejected a £150m bid for Salah from Al-Ittihad last summer. He will have one year remaining on his contract at the end of the season so the Reds may well sell him then to avoid losing him on the cheap.

“From my point of view I see absolutely nothing [to worry about]” Klopp said of the interest in Saudi last year.

“Mo is super committed, really in training fully there, and in the leadership meetings this week he was fully in. So why should I open something where there’s nothing?

“You can write and do what you want. I have to deal with facts, and my fact is: ‘All good, we are here and everything is fine.’”

Nevertheless, if Liverpool do end up cashing in on Salah next summer, Malen is likely to be one of the names on Klopp’s transfer shortlist.

DON’T MISS: Euro giant swoop for Jordan Henderson with deal ‘accepted’; Liverpool implications; transfer structure; colossal pay-cut all revealed