Man Utd to speak with Marcos Rojo after lockdown gathering

Manchester United will remind Marcos Rojo of his responsibilities after the defender was filmed appearing to flout Argentina’s coronavirus lockdown rules.

The 30-year-old, on loan at Estudiantes, was seen playing cards and smoking with friends in his homeland.

Argentina president Alberto Fernandez recently extended lockdown in the country until May 10.

Rojo is not the first Premier League player to break Government rules.

Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Moise Kean plus several Arsenal and Tottenham players were all criticised for breaking lockdown regulations.

In other United news, Paul Pogba has given update on his immediate future in a rare interview.

The 27-year-old has managed just eight appearances during an injury-hit season and has yet to feature in 2020 due to an ankle issue.

“I have a little home gym in my house,” Pogba, who is isolating in the north west, said.

“I can do some training, some running, some bike, go outside and do some things with the ball. I am just keeping busy and keeping healthy.

“We have got to stay motivated, there is no other choice. It is a period and we don’t know until when it will be like this, but I still have goals in my head and one day hopefully this (pandemic) will stop.

“And then we have to get back on the pitch, so we have to be ready.

“For myself, I have been out for a long time as well, so for me I just want to come back playing football.”