Man Utd given all-clear for £50m defender deal as Spurs sanction exit

Tottenham are open to selling defender Toby Alderweireld to Manchester United this summer, a report claims.

The Belgian defender has been chased by United all summer, but their initial offer of £40million was rejected at the start of the summer, with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy digging his heels in over his £55million valuation.

But with Belgium now out of the World Cup (though they do still have the matter of the Bronze, 3rd/4th play-off match still to come) the Daily Express claims United are now ready to launch an increased bid.

Now, Yahoo Sport claims that Spurs have given their blessing to allow Alderweireld to join United this summer.

Both clubs are reportedly keen to get the deal over the line before deadline day on August 9, with the two parties likely to reach an agreement nearer to £50m.

There is a clause in Alderweireld’s deal which would allow him to leave Spurs for just £25m next summer if he doesn’t pen fresh terms, meaning the north London side may be feeling the pressure to sell.

