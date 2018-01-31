Man Utd given all-clear to make £52m move for Real Madrid star

Manchester United have reportedly been told that they can sign Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, if they cough up £52million.

The France star made his debut for Real under Jose Mourinho back in 2011 and the United boss has gone on record in the past admitting his admiration for the player.

Is is also no secret that Mourinho is looking to strengthen at the heart of United’s defence, with doubts over the futures of Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo’s, while Phil Jones and Eric Bailly have both had injury concerns this season.

Real president Florentino Perez is also looking at a summer shake-up at the Bernabeu after a disastrous La Liga title defence, with several top stars and boss Zinedine Zidane all tipped to move on.

The report on Diario Gol claims that Mourinho has approached Perez about signing Varane and that the Real chief has agreed that the player can leave for £52m.

In the current market that seems a reasonable price for a 24-year-old who has already won 40 caps for his country, but Zidane has been reluctant to pick his fellow countryman at times this season.

A lot will now depend on how United shape-up defensively for the remainder of the season and whether Mourinho will feel the need to make changes in that area in the summer.

