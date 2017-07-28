Man Utd given Bale signing hope by Real Madrid boss Zidane

Manchester United have not exactly been dissuaded against a move for Gareth Bale after Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane refused to offer the Welshman guarantees this season.

United have regularly been linked with the three-times Champions League winner, though the former Tottenham man has always outlined his desire to stay at the Bernabeu and build on his impressive trophy haul.

However, with Real Madrid looking increasingly likely to announce a world record £161m deal for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, it’s likely the European champions will have to sell off one of their big-name forwards to make room for the France teenager.

With Cristiano Ronaldo this week confirming this week he will stay at the Bernabeu, it’s likely the club will offload one of either Karim Benzema – who they have reportedly offered to Arsenal – or Bale.

And when asked about the prospect of one of his leading forwards leaving this summer, Zidane could offer no guarantees. “I hope they all stay for this season,” the Real coach said. “I hope everyone remains. I want everyone who is here now to stay, but anything can happen right up until August 31.”

Pressed on the subject of Mbappe and the ramifications that could have for the likes of Bale, Zidane added: “I’m the coach, you need to speak with someone else about whether or not it’s worth it.

“Nothing has happened until now, and we have the squad we have.”

However, with reports in the Spanish media suggesting Benzema is likely to extend his nine-year stint at the Bernabeu, regardless of whether Mbappe signs or not, it seems Bale could be the man to make way.

The Welshman endured something of a disappointing campaign last time out, making just 27 appearances in all competitions and scoring nine times.

Marco Asensio’s breakthrough for Real Madrid last season also means Bale could also be allowed to move on.